Respondent applies for review of MFDA Hearing Panel decision in the matter of Krystal Vanlandschoot

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Reasons for Decision on January 29, 2021, in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by electronic hearing on December 16, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario in respect of Krystal Jean Vanlandschoot. A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

Ms. Vanlandschoot has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's decision, pursuant to sections 8 and 21.7 of the Ontario Securities Act, RSO 1990, Chapter S.5, and section 26.1 of MFDA By-Law No. 1.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

