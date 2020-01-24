Respondent applies for review of MFDA Hearing Panel decision in the matter of Daniel Botha

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Reasons for Decision on July 10, 2019, in connection with a disciplinary hearing held on May 6 and 7, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta in respect of Daniel Phillipus Botha. A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

Mr. Botha has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's penalty decision, pursuant to subsections 36, 73 and 217 of the Alberta Securities Act, RSA 2000 s-4, and MFDA By-Law No. 1 Section 26.1.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

