Resource Growth Programs Gain Momentum as Gold Holds Above $4,200

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- Gold re-emerged trading above $4,200 per ounce, marking sustained strength in the precious metal as investors maintain safe-haven positions[1]. Drilling programs across multiple jurisdictions are advancing systematic resource expansion efforts, with explorers reporting high-grade intercepts and development milestones throughout November[2]. These conditions create opportunities for investors to gain exposure to companies positioned to convert ounces and advance projects toward production, including GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) (OTCQX: LGDTF), West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF), Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF), and Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF).

Federal Reserve rate cut expectations now stand at 87% for the December 9-10 meeting, following October's 25-basis-point reduction that brought rates to the 3.75-4% range[3]. Wall Street forecasts point to $4,900 gold by late 2026, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan both projecting the $5,055 level as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and the weakening dollar makes gold more attractive to international buyers[4].

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has expanded its maiden diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil to nine holes after intersecting encouraging sulphide mineralization at the East Target. The company has reported that eight diamond drill holes totaling 889.55 meters have been completed across both the East and West targets, with the ninth hole now in progress to follow up on the promising pyrite-chalcopyrite interval discovered in hole COPE-PDH-004.

"We are encouraged by the progress made during this initial drill campaign at Copeçal," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources. "The sulphide interval intersected in Hole COPE-PDH-004 is the strongest subsurface evidence we've seen to date supporting the robust gold anomalism outlined at surface. Our decision to add a ninth follow-up hole is a direct response to this promising development and underscores our disciplined approach to advancing high-priority targets."

The program has delivered GoldHaven's most significant subsurface confirmation to date that surface gold anomalies are connected to a deeper mineralized system. Hole COP-004 successfully cut through disseminated fine-grained pyrite and chalcopyrite across a 21.25-meter interval from 79 meters to 100.25 meters depth, occurring within a sheared biotite granitoid that displays phyllic alteration characterized by quartz-muscovite-sericite-calcite assemblages. This geological signature indicates that GoldHaven has penetrated the hydrothermal system driving gold mineralization in the region.

The reconnaissance drilling tested high-priority gold targets outlined by soil and auger geochemistry supported by geophysical surveys. Four holes at the East Target totaled 441.7 meters, while four holes at the West Target totaled 447.85 meters. The current ninth hole is designed to test the depth extension of the mineralized zone intersected in hole COPE-PDH-004 and is planned to reach 200 meters downhole. Once completed, all drill cores will be geologically logged, sampled, and submitted for assay.

Beyond its Brazilian operations, GoldHaven continues expanding its footprint in British Columbia. The company is advancing its Magno Project in the Cassiar region, recently securing the Hamel claims to consolidate a district-scale land package exceeding 36,000 hectares.

GoldHaven now commands a diversified exploration portfolio spanning 123,900 hectares across two premier mining jurisdictions. With sulphide mineralization confirmed in drill core and an expanded drilling program underway, the company presents investors with substantial scale paired with active discovery momentum, all underpinned by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) (OTCQX: LGDTF) has achieved a major permitting milestone as the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management determined its Mine Plan of Operations for the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho is administratively complete under federal regulations. The completeness determination confirms the MPO meets applicable requirements to advance through the US federal permitting process, with Stantec appointed as independent third-party contractor to prepare the Environmental Impact Study.

"Acceptance of our Mine Plan of Operations is a major permitting achievement for Liberty Gold and for Idaho," said Jon Gilligan, CEO of Liberty Gold. "It is the product of years of technical, environmental and community work culminating in a high-quality submittal that meets the rigorous federal standards for mine development. This milestone brings us one step closer to a construction decision as we continue to demonstrate that Black Pine is one of the most significant oxide gold development opportunities in the Great Basin."

The USFS and BLM will publish the Notice of Intent in the Federal Register, initiating formal stakeholder engagement and drafting of the EIS over a 24-month period. Liberty Gold continues to advance Idaho state-level permits in parallel, including water rights, air quality, mine reclamation, and cyanidation permits under Idaho's Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development Act.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) has commenced a fully funded 3,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Fork Deposit located approximately 250 metres southwest from its Madsen Mine in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario. The Fork Deposit currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 20,900 ounces grading 5.3 g/t gold with an additional Inferred resource of 49,500 ounces grading 5.2 g/t gold, with infill drilling focused on a shallow, high-grade, low-plunging zone of gold mineralization defined over an area of 400 metres by 250 metres.

"Once considered a somewhat diffuse, intermediate-grade portion of the satellite resource inventory at Madsen, the core of Fork has been re-envisioned as a high-grade near-mine resource expansion target that is a priority for immediate advancement," said Shane Williams, CEO of West Red Lake Gold. "As an unmined and near-surface deposit sitting just 250 metres from Madsen, Fork offers a non-remnant zone of mineralization that could be accessed within a few months of development and sequenced into the mine plan with ease, providing additional optionality and ounces in the near term."

The shallow nature of the deposit will allow for systematic and efficient infill and expansion drilling from surface with holes averaging 170 metres depth. With Madsen nearing commercial production in Q1 of 2026, the company is actively pursuing a hub-and-spoke growth model with simultaneous surface drilling programs at Fork and Rowan to advance additional high-grade gold opportunities within the Red Lake district.

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) has successfully completed its Bulk Sample program at the Bend Vein pit, generating approximately $9 million in net revenue while demonstrating the scalability of its Direct Ship Ore pathway at the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia. An estimated 4,588 wet tonnes have been prepared for export to an Ocean Partners facility in Taiwan with better-than-expected average preliminary assays of 15.89 g/t gold and 42.28 g/t silver, with a 90% upfront payment to be received five days after sailing at a gold price of US$4,100/oz and silver price of US$49.50/oz.

"We are extremely pleased with the success of this season's Bulk Sample program," said Dr. Thomas Mumford, President of Scottie Resources. "In addition to generating approximately $9 million in net revenue, we've gained invaluable technical and logistical insights. From permitting to mining, crushing, transporting, shipping and sale of the product, we will have executed the project in under a year, effectively demonstrating a scaled 'dry run' of our DSO concept. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund our upcoming Feasibility Study and permitting work."

The vessel has been booked and is expected to be loaded between December 10th and 12th 2025, with the Bulk Sample tonnage representing roughly 10 days of full production when the Scottie Gold Mine Project reaches full production. The company also completed valuable engineering test work including Bond Rod Work Index measurements and grade-to-size fraction analysis to optimize future processing design and sorting performance.

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) has closed an upsized private placement through the issuance of 16,665,868 units at $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,499,880.20, increasing the offering from 13,333,333 units due to strong investor demand. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half warrant exercisable at $0.25 per share for two years, with an acceleration clause if shares trade at or above $0.35 for ten consecutive trading days after the four-month hold period.

Gross proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital purposes and exploration at the company's Santa Fe Mine and West Santa Fe Projects. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 ounces gold equivalent grading 0.99 g/t gold equivalent and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 ounces gold equivalent grading 0.76 g/t gold equivalent, all pit constrained, with past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995.

DISCLAIMER: : Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee of $75,000 for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

