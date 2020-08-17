Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Ceases to be an Insider of Adventus Mining Corporation

DENVER, CO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") reports that it has ceased to be an insider of Adventus Mining Corporation. (TSXV: ADZN) (the "Company" or "Adventus").

On August 14, 2020, the Company announced that it completed its bought deal prospectus offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Adventus issued a total of 27,559,100 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$1.27 per Share (the "Offering Price"), representing aggregate gross proceeds of C$35,000,057.

RCF did not participate in the Offering. After giving effect to Offering, the holdings of RCF decreased to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Adventus Offering, RCF owned and controlled a total of 11,969,354 common shares of Adventus, representing approximately 11.83% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus. Immediately following the closing of the Adventus Offering, RCF owned and controlled a total of 11,969,354 common shares, representing approximately 9.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus.

RCF reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate. RCF originally acquired the Adventus common shares for investment purposes. RCF may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Adventus, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities of Adventus or may continue to hold the securities of Adventus.

Adventus' office is located at 220 Bay Street, Suite 550 Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2W4.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Adventus's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com .

RCF is a private investment fund existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

