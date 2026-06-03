reSolved Launches reSearchGMS, Cutting Grant System Implementation Time in Half

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Research funding organizations are under pressure to move faster, yet many still face implementation timelines of 6 to 18 months for the grant management systems that support their work. These delays can slow funding decisions, increase administrative burden, and limit the pace of critical research and discovery.

Today, reSolved announced the official launch of reSearchGMS, a purpose-built research grants management system designed to help research funders streamline operations and get up and running in a fraction of the time.

Across the sector, research organizations are often forced to choose between generic systems that lack industry-specific functionality or platforms that require extensive customization to meet their needs. Both approaches can lead to lengthy deployments, fragmented workflows, and reliance on manual processes that increase administrative effort.

reSearchGMS Was Designed to Offer a Different Path

reSearchGMS supports the full research funding lifecycle - from application and peer review through to contracting, reporting, and post-award management - within a single, unified platform. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, the system reflects best practices in user experience, data and analytics, and the flexibility needed to support long-term growth.

A key differentiator is implementation speed. While traditional platforms often take 6 to 18 months to deploy, reSearchGMS is designed to be up and running in as little as 90 days, helping organizations realize value faster with minimal disruption.

reSearchGMS enables organizations to:

Accelerate time to value with rapid deployment and minimal disruption

Streamline workflows across the full funding lifecycle

Improve visibility and reporting across programs

Integrate seamlessly with existing systems, reducing reliance on manual processes

Easily adapt to evolving needs without requiring technical expertise or extensive customization

"Research funders should not have to choose between speed, fit, and mission," said Mariana Catz, CEO at reSolved. "The systems that manage grants are not just back-office tools; they shape how quickly funding decisions are made and how effectively research priorities move forward. We built reSearchGMS to help organizations modernize without years of disruption, so teams can manage the full funding lifecycle with greater clarity and keep more focus on the research and impact they exist to support.

The launch builds on more than two decades of experience working with research funding organizations to design and implement systems that reflect real-world workflows and complex funding models. This experience has shaped both reSearchGMS and reSolved's approach to delivery, ensuring solutions align with how organizations actually operate.

"reSolved understands the complexity of the research environment and its unique needs," said Charles Wallace, Assistant Director, Digital Service Delivery at University of Southampton. "They bring a collaborative mindset, work seamlessly alongside internal teams and provide practical guidance to help address today's requirements while laying the foundation for future growth."

By combining purpose-built functionality with a faster path to implementation, reSearchGMS enables funding organizations to improve operational efficiency while maintaining the integrity of their existing processes.

To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit www.re-solved.ca/researchgms-grantmaking-solutions.

About reSolved

reSolved partners with global change-makers across philanthropy, research, government, financial services, and higher education to drive meaningful change. With over two decades of experience, reSolved helps organizations unlock the full potential of their technology, supporting grants management, loans, scholarships, research funding, not-for-profit, and government programs. With services spanning advisory, custom solution development, implementation, and ongoing support, reSolved enables organizations to operate with greater clarity, make better decisions, and deliver lasting impact.

SOURCE Business Solutions Re-Solved Inc.

For more information: Rita Dias, [email protected]