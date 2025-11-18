PARIS and MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Meeting in Congress in Bogota, Colombia, from October 29 to 31, 2025, the International Federation for Human Rights unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the Government of Canada to withdraw Bills C-2 and C-12.

These two bills represent a major setback for the right to asylum and threaten to force large numbers of migrants into undocumented status.

Bill C-2, An Act respecting certain measures relating to the security of the border between Canada and the United States and respecting other related security measures, or the Strong Border Act, and Bill C-12, An Act respecting certain measures relating to the security of Canada's borders and the integrity of the Canadian immigration system and respecting other related security measures, were introduced in June 2025 and October 2025, respectively.

Inadmissibility of numerous claims

These bills would make certain types of asylum claims inadmissible, thereby depriving many people of a fair and equitable refugee determination process. A person would no longer be able to apply for asylum if more than one year has passed since their first entry into Canada. Access to asylum would also be completely blocked for anyone who entered Canada irregularly from the United States.

Rollback of procedural rights and higher risk of refoulement

Bill C-2 and Bill C-12 threaten to deprive thousands of people of the right to have their asylum claims assessed by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, an independent tribunal. Many of them will only be entitled to a Pre-removal Risk Assessment, an extremely restrictive procedure with a very low approval rate. The latter is based on a decision by a civil servant solely on the basis of a paper file, rather than following a hearing held by an independent decision-maker. In short, these bills will make the risk of refoulement much higher for many people.

Working to ensure respect of the migrants' rights

The FIDH recalls that Canada is bound by several international human rights instruments and must guide its actions by taking into account the right to asylum and the principles of human dignity. It also emphasizes that the current context, marked by climate change, armed conflict, and authoritarian tendencies, particularly in the United States, is plunging entire populations into precarious situations, increasing forced displacement, and forcing a growing number of people to migrate.

FIDH therefore expresses its deep concern about Bills C-2 and C-12 and calls on the Government of Canada to withdraw them without delay. Canada must respect, protect, and implement the human rights of asylum seekers and all migrants.

Quotes

"For the Ligue des droits et libertés, as for the many organizations that have been mobilized since June to block these bills, C-2 and C-12 represent an unprecedented tightening of Canadian immigration policy," said Alexandre Peticlerc, president of the LDL. "These bills do not respect human rights or the dignity of migrants. In concrete terms, these bills would limit the right to asylum for many people seeking a safe haven and could result in mass deportations. In the current climate, Canada must backtrack on C-2 and C-12 and instead take an unwavering stance in favor of the rights of all. "

For Alexis Deswaef, president of the FIDH, "these bills are not worthy of the image Canada wants to project: they respect neither the fundamental rights nor the dignity of migrants. Canada is known around the world for its values of inclusiveness and openness. Seeing it adopt such a closed stance on immigration sends a very bad signal to the rest of the world."

About the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)

The FIDH is an international NGO comprising 194 national human rights organizations from 120 countries. Since 1922, the FIDH has been committed to defending all human rights as defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

About the Ligue des droits et libertés

Founded in 1963, the Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization whose mission is to defend and promote the universality, indivisibility, and interdependence of the rights recognized in the International Bill of Human Rights. The LDL is a member of the International Federation for Human Rights.

