Q4 GAAP net loss of $52 million / net income of $10 million for 2020

/ net income of for 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $129 million in the quarter / $338 million for the full year

Net debt down by $93 million to $448 million / year-end liquidity at $693 million

Repurchased 2.1 million shares in Q4 / 6.9 million (8%) in 2020

Completed private offering of $300 million 4.875% senior unsecured notes

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today reported a net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $52 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to a net loss of $71 million, or $0.79 per share, in the same period in 2019. Sales were $769 million in the quarter, an increase of $101 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $45 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $53 million, or $0.59 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year, the company reported GAAP net income of $10 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47 million, or $0.51 per share, in 2019. Sales were $2.8 billion, down by 4% from the previous year. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $56 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $46 million, or $0.50 per share, in 2019.

"We're pleased with the performance of our wood products segment and its ability to drive bottom-line impact from strong end-markets like what we've seen in the second half of 2020 with the rebound in U.S. housing starts and robust demand for repair and remodeling activity," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "The strong pricing for lumber and a release of working capital allowed us to generate almost $160 million of cash from operations in the quarter and helped to make up for challenging conditions in our pulp and paper segments, which are still recovering from the economic effects of the pandemic. Last quarter we took advantage of our strong financial performance to repurchase an additional 2.1 million shares of our common stock, for a total of 8% this year, and we recently refinanced our $375 million of outstanding 5.875% notes due 2023 with $300 million in new 4.875% notes due 2026 on very favorable terms and conditions."

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.

Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period

Consolidated

The company reported operating income of $4 million in the quarter, compared to $97 million in the third quarter. The quarterly results reflect a sequential increase in shipments ($14 million), mostly paper, offset by an increase in costs ($23 million) due to higher maintenance and log costs and lower internal power generation, as well as the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar ($8 million). The lower operating income includes non-cash charges related to the temporary idling of the Baie-Comeau and Amos, Quebec, newsprint mills ($80 million) in response to the effects of the pandemic. The operating income also includes a credit of $10 million under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program, based on the significant drop in revenues in the company's pulp and paper segments through the end of October. The CEWS support partially offset the costs associated with keeping the two mills in "hot idle" mode.

For all of 2020, the company generated operating income of $99 million, an $82 million improvement over 2019. It reflects the favorable impact of the increase in market prices in the wood products segment ($239 million) and tissue segment ($10 million), the added contribution from the 2020 acquired U.S. sawmills ($45 million), an overall reduction in manufacturing costs ($84 million), including lower maintenance and energy costs, the fourth quarter CEWS credit, dispute settlements and other items, as well as the favorable impact of the weaker Canadian dollar ($15 million). The operating income variance also reflects the unfavorable effect of lower pulp and paper pricing ($219 million), lower paper shipments ($75 million) and the net unfavorable impact of charges and assets disposition gains related to newsprint capacity reduction initiatives ($26 million).

Segment Operating Income Variance

As of the second quarter 2020, the company's results from the newsprint and specialty papers segments have been combined into one paper segment. Comparative information, including the information in this earnings release, has been modified to conform with the revised segment presentation.

Market Pulp

The market pulp segment recorded an operating loss of $4 million in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter. The average transaction price improved by only $3 per metric ton, but shipments rose by 11,000 metric tons. The operating cost per unit (the "delivered cost") rose by $2 per metric ton and finished goods inventory fell to 53,000 metric tons by year-end, a historical low. EBITDA in the segment was unchanged at $2 million.

For 2020, the market pulp segment reported an operating loss of $1 million, compared to operating income of $39 million in 2019. The change reflects lower pricing across all pulp grades, down on average $92 per metric ton, and a 38,000 metric ton reduction in shipments, primarily due to pandemic-induced market downtime for recycled bleached kraft pulp. On the other hand, the delivered cost fell by $57 per metric ton, with lower maintenance costs and less spending. EBITDA in the segment was $23 million for the year.

Tissue

The company reported an operating loss of $3 million in the tissue segment in the quarter, compared to operating income of $2 million in the third quarter. The average transaction price decreased by $77 per short ton, or 4%, due to a higher percentage of parent roll sales following a destocking effort at the Calhoun, Tennessee, mill. The delivered cost increased by $112 per short ton, or 6%. Shipments were 1,000 short tons higher and finished goods inventory was unchanged at 6,000 short tons. Quarter-over-quarter segment EBITDA decreased by $4 million, to $2 million.

In December, the company acquired a converting facility located in Hagerstown, Maryland, with three bath tissue and towel converting lines. The Hagerstown assets will improve converting capacity, extend the company's product offering and expand its territory in the attractive Northeast market.

For the year, the tissue segment reported an operating loss of $1 million, compared to a loss of $16 million in 2019. The average transaction price for the year rose by $107 per short ton with the company's efforts to improve product and customer mix, and the delivered cost fell by $51 per short ton. Shipments were essentially unchanged, as productivity gains for retail products manufactured at the Calhoun operations compensated for a pandemic-driven drop in away-from-home demand affecting Florida operations. EBITDA for the segment improved by $15 million, to $17 million for the year.

Wood Products

The wood products segment generated operating income of $128 million in the quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter. The average transaction price improved by $8 per thousand board feet, to $608, and the delivered cost rose by $12 per thousand board feet, or 3%, on higher stumpage fees for Canadian operations, which generally track lumber prices, and higher maintenance costs. Shipments rose by five million board feet compared to the previous quarter, as robust market conditions carried through the quarter due to strong U.S. housing starts and repair & remodeling activity. Finished goods inventory dropped to 97 million board feet, which is a historical low. EBITDA was unchanged at $139 million.

In 2020, the wood products segment recorded operating income of $276 million, compared to an operating loss of $6 million in 2019. The improvement reflects a $146 per thousand board foot, or 41%, increase in the average transaction price and a 312 million board feet improvement in shipments. The higher shipments reflect the volume from acquired U.S. sawmills and better productivity at Canadian sawmills. The delivered cost rose slightly year-over-year, mostly reflecting higher stumpage fees for our Canadian operations. EBITDA for the segment was $319 million, with the U.S. sawmills contributing $55 million to annual segment EBITDA.

Paper

The paper segment incurred an operating loss of $19 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of $12 million in the third quarter. The average transaction price slipped by $11 per metric ton, or 2%, and the delivered cost was unchanged despite higher maintenance costs and lower internal power generation. Shipments, however, improved by 43,000 metric tons, and inventory fell to 96,000 metric tons, as demand, particularly for newsprint, started to recover from the deep contraction experienced in the pandemic. EBITDA in the segment was negative $1 million for the quarter.

In 2020, the company reduced its operational footprint by temporarily idling paper machines representing in aggregate 28% of run-rate capacity in the face of the dramatic reduction in economic activity, particularly for marketing-dependent products like newspapers, inserts, flyers and commercial paper. For the year, the segment recorded an operating loss of $46 million, compared to operating income of $82 million in 2019, reflecting a $75 per metric ton drop in average transaction price and a reduction of 440,000 metric tons in shipments. Nevertheless, the delivered cost improved by $5 per metric ton, and EBITDA for the segment was $23 million in 2020.

Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period

The company reported operating income of $4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to an operating loss of $69 million in the comparable quarter of 2019. The $73 million improvement reflects the favorable impact of higher selling prices and volumes for wood products ($137 million), including the additional volume from the U.S. sawmills, lower input costs in pulp and paper and the CEWS credit ($10 million), offset in part by lower selling prices and volume for paper ($28 million), higher wood costs – mainly stumpage fees for our Canadian operations – and the net unfavorable impact of charges and credits related to newsprint capacity reduction initiatives ($37 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $129 million, $125 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.

Corporate and Finance

The company generated $158 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter, and $334 million for the year. It invested $78 million, net, in fixed assets for the year, including $25 million in the fourth quarter. The company repurchased 6.9 million shares of common stock in 2020, or 8%, for $30 million, including 2.1 million shares in the fourth quarter.

Net debt fell by $93 million, to $448 million, by quarter-end, and the company's liquidity had improved by $216 million, to $693 million, in part due to a new 10-year secured delayed term loan facility for up to $173 million (CA $220 million), which remains undrawn.

By quarter-end, the company had recorded cumulative softwood lumber duty deposits of $243 million on the balance sheet, including $29 million paid in the quarter.

The long term pension and other postretirement benefit liability on the year-end balance sheet increased by $102 million from December 31, 2019, to $1.562 billion, due almost entirely to a reduction in the applicable discount rates in the lower interest rate environment.

On February 2, the company closed a private offering of $300 million unsecured senior notes due 2026 with a 4.875% coupon, issued at 100% of par value. The proceeds, together with cash on hand, are being used to redeem at par all of the $375 million aggregate principal amount currently outstanding of its 5.875% senior notes due 2023. Concurrent with the refinancing activities, both Moody's and S&P revised the credit rating outlook from negative to stable.

Outlook

"We are weathering the COVID-19 storm with remarkable strength, and I am proud of our commitment to health and safety as well as support for the communities in which we work and live. We continue to enhance the already meaningful relationships across our operating communities. As I head into retirement, I do so with confidence in Resolute. Together, we have taken important steps in our transformation and built a more sustainable and competitive organization," said Yves Laflamme.

Remi G. Lalonde, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and, as of March 1, president and chief executive officer, added: "Following the uncertainty of 2020 and its pandemic-induced challenges, there have been key developments in our business to carry momentum into 2021. There are signs in support of the tailwind in lumber markets, with impressive levels of U.S. housing starts and healthy repair & remodeling activity. We're also lately seeing a marked pick-up in market pulp demand against more balanced global inventories after a prolonged lag. With the quality of our remaining paper assets, there is room to build on the fourth quarter volume gains as end-markets gradually rebalance after the steep pandemic-induced demand drop of 2020. We will continue to drive performance improvements in our tissue business with better portfolio mix and operating efficiency to build on the $17 million of EBITDA in 2020."

Mr. Lalonde continued: "I'm excited to assume the leadership of this company: I've spoken with many stakeholders since my nomination and I'm encouraged by their response, the energy around the Resolute story and the talented team that will move this business forward by accelerating our evolution to generate long-term value for shareholders and to drive sustainable economic activity in the communities where we operate."

Description of Special Items

Special items 2020

2019 (in millions) Fourth

quarter Full Year

Fourth

quarter Full

Year Closure costs, impairment and other related charges $ 55 $ 53

$ 18 $ 18 Inventory write-downs related to closures

25

25



13

13 Start-up costs

3

3



-

- Net gain on disposition of assets

(2)

(11)



(1)

(2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits)

24

-



(11)

(47) Other expense, net

28

4



-

22 Income tax effect of special items

(36)

(28)



(1)

(3) Total $ 97 $ 46

$ 18 $ 1

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

























Three months

Years

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019























Sales $ 769 $ 668

$ 2,800 $ 2,923 Costs and expenses:









Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs 547 550

2,010 2,198 Depreciation and amortization 44 43

169 167 Distribution costs 86 94

344 389 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35 33

136 136 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges(1) 55 18

53 18 Net gain on disposition of assets (2) (1)

(11) (2) Operating income (loss) 4 (69)

99 17 Interest expense (8) (7)

(34) (31) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits (24) 11

- 47 Other expense, net (2) (28) -

(4) (22) (Loss) income before income taxes (56) (65)

61 11 Income tax benefit (provision) 4 (6)

(51) (58) Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest (52) (71)

10 (47) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - -

- - Net (loss) income attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. $ (52) $ (71)

$ 10 $ (47) Net (loss) income per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shareholders:









Basic $ (0.63) $ (0.79)

$ 0.12 $ (0.51) Diluted $ (0.63) $ (0.79)

$ 0.12 $ (0.51) Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shares outstanding:









Basic 82.0 89.8

86.1 91.4 Diluted 82.0 89.8

86.4 91.4











See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)











December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 113 $ 3 Accounts receivable, net:



Trade 230 273 Other 48 76 Inventories, net 462 522 Other current assets 47 33 Total current assets 900 907 Fixed assets, net 1,441 1,459 Amortizable intangible assets, net 63 48 Goodwill 31 - Deferred income tax assets 915 915 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60 61 Other assets 320 236 Total assets $ 3,730 $ 3,626





Liabilities and equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 369 $ 342 Current portion of long-term debt 2 1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9 8 Total current liabilities 380 351 Long-term debt, net of current portion(3) 559 448 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 1,562 1,460 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 55 57 Other liabilities 92 75 Total liabilities 2,648 2,391 Equity:



Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity:



Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 3,804 3,802 Deficit (1,235) (1,245) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,314) (1,179) Treasury stock at cost (174) (144) Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity 1,081 1,234 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 1,082 1,235 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,730 $ 3,626





See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)













Years

ended December 31,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 10 $ (47) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:



Share-based compensation 5 4 Depreciation and amortization 169 167 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges 39 8 Inventory write-downs related to closures 25 13 Deferred income taxes 51 58 Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments (87) (125) Net gain on disposition of assets (11) (2) Gain on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes (15) (42) Loss on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 17 43 Net planned major maintenance amortization 6 13 Changes in working capital:



Accounts receivable 80 88 Inventories 44 (27) Other current assets (12) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16 (82) Other, net (3) 16 Net cash provided by operating activities 334 85





Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash invested in fixed assets (78) (113) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (4) (172) - Insurance proceeds Atlas - - Disposition of assets 14 3 Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on supercalendered paper - 1 Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber (81) (59) Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on uncoated groundwood paper - 6 Proceeds from insurance settlement 15 - Other investing activities, net 5 - Net cash used in investing activities (297) (162)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities (71) 71 Proceeds from long-term debt 180 - Repayments of debt (1) (271) Purchases of treasury stock(5) (30) (24) Payments of financing and credit facility fees - (4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 78 (228) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 117 $ (303) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:



Beginning of period $ 42 $ 345 End of period $ 159 $ 42





Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at period end:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 113 $ 3 Restricted cash (included in "Other current assets") $ 4 $ - Restricted cash (included in "Other assets") $ 42 $ 39





See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per share reported before special items is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures.















Three months ended December 31, 2020 Operating

income Net (loss) income

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ 4 $ (52) $ (0.63)







Adjustments for special items:





Closure costs, impairment and other related charges 55 55 0.67 Inventory write-downs related to closures 25 25 0.30 Start-up costs 3 3 0.04 Net gain on disposition of assets (2) (2) (0.02) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs - 24 0.29 Other expense, net - 28 0.34 Income tax effect of special items - (36) (0.44)







Adjusted for special items $ 85 $ 45 $ 0.55







Three months ended December 31, 2019 Operating loss Net loss

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ (69) $ (71) $ (0.79)







Adjustments for special items:





Closure costs, impairment and other related charges 18 18 0.20 Inventory write-downs related to closures 13 13 0.14 Net gain on disposition of assets (1) (1) (0.01) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (11) (0.12) Income tax effect of special items - (1) (0.01)







Adjusted for special items $ (39) $ (53) $ (0.59)







Year ended December 31, 2020 Operating

income Net income

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ 99 $ 10 $ 0.12







Adjustments for special items:





Closure costs, impairment and other related charges 53 53 0.61 Inventory write-downs related to closures 25 25 0.29 Start-up costs 3 3 0.03 Net gain on disposition of assets (11) (11) (0.13) Other expense, net - 4 0.05 Income tax effect of special items - (28) (0.32)







Adjusted for special items $ 169 $ 56 $ 0.65







Year ended December 31, 2019 Operating

income Net loss

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ 17 $ (47) $ (0.51)







Adjustments for special items:





Closure costs, impairment and other related charges 18 18 0.19 Inventory write-downs related to closures 13 13 0.14 Net gain on disposition of assets (2) (2) (0.02) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (47) (0.51) Other expense, net - 22 0.24 Income tax effect of special items - (3) (0.03)







Adjusted for special items $ 46 $ (46) $ (0.50)









RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interest to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

























Three months ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total

























Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest $ (4) $ (3) $ 128 $ (19) $ (154) $ (52) Interest expense

















8

8 Income tax benefit

















(4)

(4) Depreciation and amortization

6

5

11

18

4

44 EBITDA $ 2 $ 2 $ 139 $ (1) $ (146) $ (4)

























Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

















55

55 Inventory write-downs related to closures

















25

25 Start-up costs

















3

3 Net gain on disposition of assets

















(2)

(2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

















24

24 Other expense, net

















28

28

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 2 $ 2 $ 139 $ (1) $ (13) $ 129

























Three months ended December 31, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total

























Net loss including noncontrolling interest $ (18) $ (1) $ (5) $ (1) $ (46) $ (71) Interest expense

















7

7 Income tax provision

















6

6 Depreciation and amortization

6

5

9

18

5

43 EBITDA $ (12) $ 4 $ 4 $ 17 $ (28) $ (15)

























Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

















18

18 Inventory write-downs related to closures

















13

13 Net gain on disposition of assets

















(1)

(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

















(11)

(11)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ (12) $ 4 $ 4 $ 17 $ (9) $ 4

























Year ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total

























Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest $ (1) $ (1) $ 276 $ (46) $ (218) $ 10 Interest expense

















34

34 Income tax provision

















51

51 Depreciation and amortization

24

18

43

69

15

169 EBITDA $ 23 $ 17 $ 319 $ 23 $ (118) $ 264

























Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

















53

53 Inventory write-downs related to closures

















25

25 Start-up costs

















3

3 Net gain on disposition of assets

















(11)

(11) Other expense, net

















4

4

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 23 $ 17 $ 319 $ 23 $ (44) $ 338

























Year ended December 31, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total

























Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 39 $ (16) $ (6) $ 82 $ (146) $ (47) Interest expense

















31

31 Income tax provision

















58

58 Depreciation and amortization

23

18

34

72

20

167 EBITDA $ 62 $ 2 $ 28 $ 154 $ (37) $ 209

























Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

















18

18 Inventory write-downs related to closures

















13

13 Net gain on disposition of assets

















(2)

(2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

















(47)

(47) Other expense, net

















22

22

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 62 $ 2 $ 28 $ 154 $ (33) $ 213



























See Notes to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

1. Closure costs, impairment and other related charges for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were comprised of the following:

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Accelerated

Depreciation Other Costs Total Paper mill at Baie-Comeau (Quebec) (1)





Fourth quarter 2020 $ 26 $ 12 $ 38 Year 2020 26 12 38 Paper mill at Amos (Quebec) (1)





Fourth quarter 2020 12 5 17 Year 2020 12 5 17 Other





Fourth quarter 2020 – – – Year 2020 – (2) (2) Total





Fourth quarter 2020 $ 38 $ 17 $ 55 Year 2020 $ 38 $ 15 $ 53 Fourth quarter 2019 $ 8 $ 10 $ 18 Year 2019 $ 8 $ 10 $ 18

(1) Due to the overall decrease in demand for newsprint, mainly attributable to the economic context surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amos and Baie-Comeau facilities have been temporarily idled since April 2020. As a result, we reassessed the remaining useful lives of the fixed assets and recognized an accelerated depreciation charge of $38 million. We also recognized additional provisions of $17 million.

2. Other expense, net for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, was comprised of the following:



Three Months Ended December 30,

Years Ended December 30, (Unaudited, in millions of U.S dollars)

2020

2019



2020

2019 Foreign exchange loss $ (13) $ (3)

$ (4) $ (12) Insurance recovery

–

–



15

– Provision related to a litigation

–

–



–

(23) Loss on forward commodities contracts

(15)

–



(22)

– Miscellaneous income

–

3



7

13

$ (28) $ –

$ (4) $ (22)

3. On February 2, 2021, we completed the private offering ("Offering") of $300 million aggregate principal amount of our 4.875% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at an issue price of 100%. The 2026 Notes are unsecured and are guaranteed by all of our current and, subject to certain conditions, future material wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries. The Notes mature on March 1, 2026, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased, and will be recorded in "Long-term debt" in our consolidated balance sheet at their fair value of $300 million. Interest on the notes is payable semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2021.

We are using the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of the outstanding $375 million aggregate principal amount of our 5.875% senior notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), at a price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date, which is expected to be February 18, 2021. In connection with the redemption of all $375 million aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes (the "Redemption"), we have placed the net proceeds of the closing of the Offering, together with additional cash, into trust for the benefit of the holders of the 2023 Notes. The Redemption is scheduled to occur on February 18, 2021.

On January 19, 2021, we reduced the commitment under the Canadian tranche of our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility by $50 million, to $250 million, resulting in an aggregate commitment of $450 million, subject to borrowing base limitations.

On November 4, 2020, we entered into a 10-year secured delayed draw term loan facility (or, the "Secured Term Loan Facility") with Investissement Québec as lender, for up to C$220 million ($173 million, based on the exchange rate in effect on December 31, 2020), with an availability of C$165 million ($130 million) as at December 31, 2020, subject to certain conditions. The Secured Term Loan Facility bears interest at a floating rate equal to 1.45% above the one-month Canadian Banker's Acceptance rate. The principal is repayable in monthly installments over a period of eight years after an interest only period of two years from the date of the first draw. The Secured Term Loan Facility is subject to prepayment requirements under certain conditions and may be repaid earlier without premium or penalty, but subject to prepayment of accrued and unpaid interest. The Secured Term Loan Facility provides for a maximum of 10 draws and the fulfillment of certain conditions upon each draw. As of December 31, 2020, the Secured Term Loan Facility was undrawn.

4. On February 1, 2020, we acquired from Conifex Timber Inc. all of the equity securities and membership interests in certain of its subsidiaries, the business of which consists mainly in the operation of three sawmills and related assets in Cross City (Florida) and in Glenwood and El Dorado (Arkansas) (or, the "U.S. Sawmill Business"). The U.S. Sawmill Business acquired produces construction-grade dimensional lumber and decking products from locally sourced southern yellow pine for distribution within the U.S. This acquisition diversified our lumber production, and increased our operating capacity in the U.S. South.

The fair value of the consideration, paid in cash for the U.S. Sawmill Business acquired is $173 million.

5. On March 2, 2020, our board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to 15% of our common stock, for an aggregate consideration of up to $100 million. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased 2.1 million and 6.9 million shares, respectively, at a cost of $11 million and $30 million, respectively. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, we repurchased 3.0 million and 4.8 million shares, respectively, at a cost of $12 million and $24 million under our $150 million share repurchase program, which was completed in 2019.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

1. Operating income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share (or, "EPS"), in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (or, "EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA, in each case by reportable segment (market pulp, tissue, wood products and paper) in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 290, "Segment Reporting," are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (or, "GAAP").

We calculate operating income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as operating income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for items such as closure costs, impairment and other related charges, inventory write-downs related to closures, start-up costs, and gain or losses on disposition of assets that are excluded from our segment's performance from GAAP operating income (loss).

We calculate net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as net income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for the same special items applied to operating income (loss), in addition to non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs and credits, other income and expense, net, and the income tax effect of special items.

EPS, as adjusted for special items, is calculated as net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, per diluted share.

EBITDA by reportable segment is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, allocated to each of our reportable segments, adjusted for depreciation and amortization. EBITDA for corporate and other is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, after the allocation to reportable segments, adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA, excluding the same special items applied to net income (loss).

Liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents from our Consolidated Balance Sheets, and availability under our credit facilities.

We believe that using these non-GAAP measures is useful because they are consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, and it allows the reader to compare our operations and financial performance from period to period. Operating income (loss), net income (loss), and EPS, in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin are internal measures, and therefore may not be comparable to those of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes to financial measures determined under GAAP in our Consolidated Statements of Operations in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2. In the second quarter of 2020, the results from our newsprint and specialty papers operations have been combined to form the paper reportable segment. This better reflects management's internal analysis, given the diminishing percentage newsprint and specialty papers represent in our product portfolio. Comparative information has been modified to conform with this revised segment presentation.

