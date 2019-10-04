Resignations from Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - In response to recent enquiries, Sunir Chandaria and Muneeb Yusuf (together, the "Former Directors") confirmed today that, on August 26, 2019, each of them resigned, effective as of such date, as a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited ("Sweet Natural"). The Former Directors are not officers or employees of Sweet Natural and have had no role with Sweet Natural since their resignations on August 26, 2019.

SOURCE Voorheis & LLP

For further information: Frank W. Selke, Voorheis & Co. LLP, 416-947-1711, fselke@voorco.com