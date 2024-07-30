RESIGNATION OF DANIEL WITTLIN AS DIRECTOR

Mr. Wittlin Expresses Willingness to Continue to Work to Achieve the Best Possible Result for Restructuring Initiatives

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") (TSX: CHW) announces that Daniel Wittlin has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Wittlin has advised that he has resigned in order to be able to devote the necessary time to his other operating companies, and also to better manage his potential conflicts of interest resulting from his significant indirect minority interest in the Company's Canadian subsidiaries and his indirect interest in a potential purchaser of the Company's majority interests in those subsidiaries.

Mr. Wittlin remains the Company's largest shareholder, and has expressed a willingness to continue to work with the Company to achieve the best possible result for its restructuring initiatives.

"We are grateful to Daniel for all of his efforts as a director of Chesswood, and the tremendous industry expertise which he brought to his role" said Edward Sonshine, the Company's Chairman. "We look forward to Daniel's continued assistance with our restructuring initiatives, particularly for our U.S. subsidiaries" added Mr. Sonshine.

The Company also announces that it has received notice from the owner of the Vault names and associated intellectual property that they are terminating the intellectual property agreements with Vault Credit and Vault Home. The Company will therefore be expected to change the names of these subsidiaries as soon as it can do so having regard to its obligations and restrictions under its credit and securitization facility agreements.

ABOUT CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED

Chesswood Group Limited is a Toronto, Canada based holding company whose subsidiaries engage in the business of specialty finance (including equipment finance throughout North America and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada), as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Our shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the symbol CHW).

For information on Chesswood Group Limited and its operating subsidiaries:

