Residents of Sherbrooke to benefit from improved wastewater treatment facility

SHERBROOKE, NS, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in green infrastructure – including wastewater facilities – is essential to ensuring Canadian communities have access to modern, reliable services that will improve their quality of life, protect the environment, and position communities for growth.

Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West; and Michael Mosher, Warden, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's, today announced investments to the wastewater treatment facility in the community of Sherbrooke.

The project includes installing a new UV disinfection system, replacing the coarse bubbler system, and upgrading the aeration tanks, as well as other maintenance items.

Once complete, residents of Sherbrooke will benefit from improved wastewater treatment which will protect the environment and keep residents healthy for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $76,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $63,000, and the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's will provide the remainder of project costs.

Quotes

"Modern green wastewater solutions are crucial to ensuring the well-being of our families, our communities, and our environment. Residents of Sherbrooke will soon enjoy improved wastewater treatment and management, while better positioning the municipality to accommodate the needs of a growing community."

Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. These investments are critical to building strong communities in Nova Scotia that can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for building strong communities. Modern wastewater facilities help ensure that communities, like Sherbrooke, have the upgraded services they need to grow and thrive while managing environmental priorities."

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Municipality of the District of St. Mary's is pleased to partner with the federal and provincial governments in funding this important project in St. Mary's. It will help improve our environment and ensure continued service of the wastewater treatment facility for the community."

Michael Mosher, Warden, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Kendra Wilcox, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-549-8856, kendra.wilcox@canada.ca; Shannon Kerr, Media Relations Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs, 902-717-6061, Shannon.Kerr@novascotia.ca; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

