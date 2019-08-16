Residents of Edmundston to benefit from flood mitigation improvements along Chemin Titus

EDMUNDSTON, NB, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for structural improvements to reduce risk of flooding on Chemin Titus.

Project work involves increasing the size and quantity of water culverts, constructing an artificial embankment, as well as installing a small plunge pool in the nearby stream to mitigate the risk of culvert overflow and flooding on Chemin Titus.

Once complete, residents and area businesses will benefit from safer more reliable roads, while being protected against disruptions due to flooding caused by severe rain and weather events.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $580,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $670,000.

Quotes

"Making sure that communities across Canada have modern water infrastructure that protects communities against flooding is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. This project will benefit Edmundston residents by mitigating the risk of flooding on Titus Road, keeping people safe, and reducing future economic loss in the community."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ensuring that New Brunswickers have modern, reliable infrastructure is essential to building healthy and sustainable rural communities that can grow and reach their economic potential. This investment in Edmundston will ensure that residents and visitors can travel our roads safely while being protected against future flooding events, and mitigating disruptions to area businesses."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We're pleased to be teaming up with our federal counterparts in Ottawa to mitigate the risks of any future flooding on the Titus Road. This area is important for residents, several businesses and the agricultural sector. It's important to ensure our transportation links are safe for locals and tourists alike."

The Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jeremy Trevors, Communications Officer, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Ph.: 506-453-5912, Cell: 506-478-4175, jeremy.trevors@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

