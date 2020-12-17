Residents in Western Newfoundland communities to benefit from improved infrastructure for schools and colleges

STEPHENVILLE, NL, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $3.9 million in joint funding for six projects to improve school and college infrastructure in four communities.

In Stephenville Crossing and Stephenville, upgrades to the HVAC systems and lighting retrofit at St. Michael's Elementary and the Stephenville High School mean that students, teachers and staff will benefit from more energy efficient learning spaces. Roof replacement at the Provincial building in Stephenville will provide staff and visitors with an improved work environment. Renovations to the Bay St. George Medical Clinic and the Provincial building will provide Stephenville residents with larger, upgraded municipal infrastructure.

Additional projects include the replacement of the roof on the Center for Energy & Thermal Systems at the College of the North Atlantic's Corner Brook campus, and on the Trades Wing, and a storage building at the Port aux Basques campus. These improvements will allow the College of the North Atlantic to provide the best learning experience for students in safe, more energy efficient facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million toward these projects, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $797,000 through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. The improvements supported by these projects will extend the lifecycle of these facilities, and bring about energy efficient cost savings. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Budget 2020 allocated $609 million for infrastructure improvements throughout the province. While some of this will be used to continue construction on four new schools, it's also important that we invest in our current schools and college campuses so that required repairs can be completed."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $500 million in 615 infrastructure projects.

Residents in Western Newfoundland communities to benefit from improved infrastructure for schools and colleges

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six infrastructure projects in three communities in Western Newfoundland.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million toward these projects, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $797,000 through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Channel-Port

aux Basques Roof replacement on the Trades wing and

storage building at the Port aux Basques

Campus. $256,000 $64,000 Corner Brook Roof replacement on the Civil wing and

Center for Energy & Thermal Systems at the

Corner Brook Campus. $348,000 $87,000 Stephenville Renovations to the second floor of the Bay St.

George Medical Clinic Building to

accommodate the Department of Immigration,

Skills and Labour. $1,016,000 $254,000 Stephenville Retrofits and upgrades for HVAC, controls,

and lighting at St. Michael's Elementary

School. $588,000 $147,000 Stephenville Retrofit and upgrades to HVAC, controls, and

lighting retrofit at Stephenville High School. $780,000 $195,000 Stephenville Roof replacement at the Provincial building in

Stephenville. $200,000 $50,00

