Residents in North Glengarry and St. Isidore to benefit from road improvements and bridge replacement

NORTH GLENGARRY, ON, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern and reliable networks of roads and bridges are essential to ensuring the safety of Canadians, while improving their quality of life and positioning communities for growth.

Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry – Prescott – Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Robert Kirby, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, and Jamie MacDonald, Mayor of North Glengarry, announced funding for two infrastructure projects in Eastern Ontario.

In North Glengarry, the project will see the replacement of the existing, single-lane Creek Road Bridge with a new, two-lane bridge. The existing bridge has surpassed its expected lifespan and the new bridge will improve traffic flow as well as safety for drivers.

In St. Isidore, the project will include the replacement of one culvert and associated road work on County Road 9 near Concession Road 17 in order to improve drainage and overall road safety.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.5 million towards these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. The Province of Ontario is contributing over $ 1 million towards these two projects. The Township of North Glengarry and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell are contributing over $379,000 and $134,000 towards the costs of these projects respectively.

Quotes

"Improving Canada's roads and bridges is important to supporting the long term growth of our communities. Once complete, these important projects in North Glengarry and St. Isidore will result in a safer and more efficient roadways for residents."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry – Prescott – Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The Creek Road Bridge has been a concern of Council for several years with regard to large farming equipment safely passing over the bridge due to the size of the bridge and the deterioration due to the age of the bridge. We are grateful to the Federal and Provincial governments for funding this important project, to ensure the safety of the residents of North Glengarry."

Mayor Jamie MacDonald, on behalf of the Council of the Township of North Glengarry.

"The United Counties of Prescott and Russell appreciates the financial support from the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario in improving the infrastructure in our region. Roads and bridges are essential to our residents' ability to work and reside here, and this project on County Road 9 in St. Isidore will represent an important upgrade to our road network."

Robert Kirby, Warden, United Counties of Prescott and Russell

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Federal investment under the new agreement with Ontario for the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will total over $10.4 billion . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

2019 Ontario Budget: Protecting What Matters Most:

http://budget.ontario.ca/2019/index.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Sarah Huskinson, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of North Glengarry, 613-525-1625, cao@northglengarry.ca; Justin Bromberg, Chief of Staff and Communications Manager, The United Counties of Prescott and Russell, 613-675-4661 ext. 2002, JBromberg@prescott-russell.on.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

