Residents in Neil's Harbour to benefit from improved Water Treatment Plant

INDIAN BROOK, NS, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern water infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to reliable services that improve their quality of life, protect the environment and position communities for growth.

Today, the Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; and Wayne Budge, District 7 Councilor for the Municipality of the County of Victoria announced funding to support improvements to Neil's Harbour water treatment plant.

The work involves installing a new filtration system and expanding the existing building to include a new restroom, operator office, laboratory facilities, and increased storage space.

Once complete, these upgrades will modernize water treatment in Neil's Harbour and improve the quality of water for residents, businesses and visitors, creating a healthier, sustainable community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $742,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing over $619,000, with the Municipality of the County of Victoria providing the remainder of project costs.

"Making sure that communities across Canada have modern water infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. This important project for Neil's Harbour will greatly improve the quality of life for residents, providing them with access to clean drinking water and a healthier environment."

The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We continue to invest in our province's municipalities and communities so that they have modern and robust infrastructure, clean water, and are able to deliver important services to Nova Scotians. These investments will help to ensure we have sustainable, healthy, and vibrant communities across our province."

Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This funding is a great boost for the Neil's Harbour water system. It is much needed and greatly appreciated. We look forward to working together with both levels of government to ensure District 7 constituents and businesses continue to have quality water."

Wayne Budge, District 7 Councilor for the Municipality of the County of Victoria

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

