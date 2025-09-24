Reserve and CF Benchmarks Partner on First Index Token, Tracking Over 90% of Crypto Market Cap

The industry's first licensed institutional-grade index token will be available to trade on Kraken

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Reserve , the industry's leading platform for DTFs (Decentralized Token Folios), has announced the Large Cap Index DTF (LCAP), in partnership with CF Benchmarks , the UK FCA-regulated crypto index provider behind BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF. LCAP is an onchain index token providing investors with access to a diversified basket of large-cap crypto assets. Powered by Reserve, the DTF tracks the CF Large Cap Index calculated and published by CF Benchmarks. With MEV Capital as the trading partner, LCAP gains institutional-grade scale and execution.

Large Cap Index DTF available to trade on Kraken

The $LCAP offers a new way to gain broad, diversified exposure to the largest assets in crypto with a single token. Tracking a total of ten diversified-weighted cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and XRP, LCAP enables eligible users to gain onchain exposure to some of the most prominent names in crypto with ETF-like simplicity.

LCAP is the first onchain index token to trade on Kraken , one of the world's largest digital asset platforms.

"For the first time, we're seeing retail and institutional customers gain access to diversified crypto index products in a highly-liquid venue like Kraken," said Thomas Mattimore, CEO of ABC Labs, a contributor to the Reserve ecosystem. "LCAP gives users access to approximately 90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap in a decentralized, diversified index-based investment product that looks and feels like an ETF, but with the speed and availability of crypto".

Unlike synthetic index tokens, LCAP is backed 1:1 by assets held in smart contracts, benchmarked and weighted according to the CF Benchmarks Large Cap Index (Diversified Weight), and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. A DTF is always redeemable for the assets in the basket, ensuring its value remains aligned with the underlying tokens.

"The launch of LCAP is a major milestone in crypto financial innovation," said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks. "By tracking our Large-Cap Index, LCAP will seamlessly deliver diversified exposure to the largest digital assets through one tokenized vehicle. The convergence of tokenization and robust benchmarking stands to open up new paths for investors to gain straightforward market access at scale."

Reserve has already seen over $500M in TVL across its suite of Index and Yield DTFs, which allow users to earn diversified onchain yield on ETH and USDC. LCAP can be minted and redeemed at any time.

For more information about LCAP, please visit: https://reserve.org/lcap-kraken/

About ABC Labs:

ABC Labs is the team behind Reserve Yield and Index Protocols. Their mission is to fight inflation and expand access to better financial products.

About Reserve:

Reserve is a free, permissionless platform to create, own, and govern DTFs (Decentralized Token Folios) — index products and asset-backed currencies launched on its protocols. Reserve's mission is to create a more accessible financial system through decentralized index technology, allowing anyone to build and manage token baskets that work like traditional ETFs but with the benefits of blockchain.

For more information, visit reserve.org

About CF Benchmarks:

CF Benchmarks is the leading regulated cryptocurrency index provider. Authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (UK FCA) under the UK Benchmarks Regulation (UK BMR). CF Benchmarks (FRN 847100) is on the FCA Benchmarks Register. Benchmark indices are provided through fully replicable public methodologies and transparent governance, for tracking, valuing and settling risk in cryptocurrency products and services.

CF Benchmarks' indices are integrated into some of the largest regulated crypto products by assets. This includes six out of the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the US (IBIT, ARKB, EZBC, BITB, BRRR & BTCW) and 99% of the regulated crypto derivatives market, including crypto derivatives offered by CME Group. In total, over $125bn of assets are referenced to CF Benchmarks indices.

For a full list of products that are referenced against CF Benchmarks indices, please visit our website .

About Kraken:

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by more than 15 million institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken Onchain and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

SOURCE Reserve

Reserve Brands2Life, [email protected]