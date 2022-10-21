Infrastructure and electrification work completed

Ongoing testing between Brossard and Central Station

Decision to extend the final testing period to ensure system reliability

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, CDPQ Infra provided an update on the status of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) project and the many critical milestones that have been reached in recent months, particularly on the South Shore, where the opening schedule has been updated.

This year was marked by several important achievements, including the completion of infrastructure work, the complete electrification of the South Shore branch and, since July, the test run of the circulation of the REM cars between Brossard and Central Station.

"We fully understand the users who are eager to see the REM's service launch. Our teams have worked hard in the last few months in a challenging environment to deliver a reliable network. Taking a few more months to deliver an experience that lives up to expectations was the responsible decision to make."

Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra

For the past 30 months, the construction of the future network has been taking place in an exceptional context. As in all sectors, supply chains, the price of goods, and the availability of manpower are major challenges. Thus, the final tests that must be performed would have led to a commissioning in the middle of winter 2023.

However, this period is not optimal for the implementation of a new transportation network, nor for the required redeployment of our partners' bus networks. CDPQ Infra has therefore decided to update the timetable for the opening of the five South Shore stations to the spring of 2023.

"We are now in the final stage of completing the final testing required to meet our commitment to deliver a reliable, high-quality network into service.

Work on the REM began in 2018; today, the observation is that in five years, the project has taken shape at an exceptional speed, despite a global pandemic that spanned half of that period. This is a major accomplishment and a source of great pride. Adding an extral period of testing to reinforce the full reliability of the system will ensure a successful rollout for future users."

Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra

About the REM Project

The REM, with its 67 km and 26 stations, will be one of the largest automated light metro systems in the world. In preparation for the system's commissioning, many steps have been taken. Since winter 2020, an exhaustive and rigorous testing program is underway to validate the functionality and reliability of the systems. For example, for the South Shore alone, this represents more than 1,000 tracking beacons, 425 surveillance cameras, and nearly 11,000 different signals to be analyzed and processed continuously. Each REM car must also travel more than 500 km before being put into service.

