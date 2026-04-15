Réseau Action TI Members to Benefit from Partnership with Info-Tech Research Group

Canada's IT community is facing increasing pressure to translate strategy into measurable outcomes in a rapidly evolving market shaped by exponential technological change. The opportunities and risks organizations are navigating have heightened the need for outcome-driven support. To support Réseau Action TI members in this changing environment, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group will contribute to the delivery of research, advisory services, and analyst-led activities.

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As IT leaders across Canada face growing pressure to translate strategy into measurable results, access to actionable resources and insights has become a priority. In response, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, is joining the ranks of Advantage Partners at Réseau Action TI, a Quebec-based nonprofit organization that brings together technology professionals across the province to foster knowledge sharing, support skills development, and promote the IT sector.

Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, is joining the ranks of Advantage Partners at Réseau Action TI, a Quebec-based nonprofit organization that brings together technology professionals across the province to foster knowledge sharing, support skills development, and promote the IT sector. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Through this partnership, Info-Tech will contribute to providing Réseau Action TI members with relevant industry insights, as well as content and analysis informed by high-quality research. As an Advantage Partner, Info-Tech will also participate in knowledge sharing and professional development initiatives, including webinars, workshops, and in-person events across Quebec.

Réseau Action TI plays a central role in Quebec's IT community by creating opportunities for connection, fostering professional development, and supporting the advancement of IT across the province. This partnership aims to connect global research with local context, ensuring the Quebec IT community has access to insights aligned with its local priorities and the evolving technology landscape.

"IT leaders across Canada, and particularly within Quebec's growing and dynamic technology ecosystem, are being asked to move faster from strategy to results, often with limited time and resources," says Vice President of Business Relations for the Province of Quebec at Info-Tech Research Group, Alain Rivard. "In many cases, they don't need more information. They need guidance they can apply quickly. This partnership with Réseau Action TI brings our research and advisory closer to members and their teams, enabling them to execute with confidence and deliver measurable outcomes."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to contributing to Quebec's IT community and improving access to global research, aligned with local needs and priorities.

"Our mission is to bring together Quebec's IT community and support skills development in an evolving environment," says Réseau Action TI's Executive Director, Chantal Dolbec. "This partnership with Info-Tech Research Group aligns with our objective of enriching the offering available to our members through the Advantage Partner category, by providing them with access to a diverse and complementary range of resources that enhance our existing offering."

By combining global expertise with a strong regional network, this collaboration aims to support Quebec's IT community as it navigates changing technology priorities and helps organizations remain competitive.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on what this partnership holds for the future of IT and innovation in Quebec, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About Réseau Action TI

Réseau Action TI is the largest information technology and business community in Quebec. Since 1976, it has brought together, developed, and inspired professionals in the field by offering opportunities for professional development, knowledge sharing, and networking.

Through its initiatives, the network contributes to showcasing local expertise, promoting talent, and recognizing the achievements that shape the industry. It brings together an engaged community that actively participates in the evolution of the IT sector and its impact on Quebec's economy.

In 2026, Réseau Action TI celebrates 50 years of engagement with the technology community.

For more information, visit https://actionti.com/.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418