RESAAS Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, has announced a Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately $1,800,000.

The Offering is being completed in connection with a concurrent block trade, pursuant to which certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") will sell an equivalent number of their common shares to a single institutional investor (the "Investor").

The Offering and the block trade are conditional upon one another. The Offering enables the Selling Shareholders to fully reconstitute their share positions.

Both the Offering and the block trade are priced at $0.45 per common share, equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 10, 2026. No warrants are being issued in connection with the Offering.

The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately $1,800,000 from the Offering, and intends to use the funds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general working capital.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a standard four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com