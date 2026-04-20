RESAAS Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 4,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.45 per Share, for gross proceeds of $1,800,000.

The Offering was completed in connection with a concurrent block trade, pursuant to which certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") sold an equivalent number of their common shares to a single institutional investor (the "Investor"). The Offering enabled the Selling Shareholders to fully reconstitute their share positions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to strengthen its balance sheet and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $54,000 to Haywood Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited. No warrants were issued in connection with the Offering.

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com