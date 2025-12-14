Requisitioning Shareholders Announce Cancellation of the Special General Meeting of GreenBank Capital Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Notice is hereby given that the special general meeting ("Meeting") of the holders of common shares of GreenBank Capital Inc. scheduled for December 16, 2025, has been cancelled. Michael McNiven, Donna McNiven, Inventas Ltd., Stephen Hoatson, Pamela Hoatson, Alicia Roman, Mary-Anne Wood and Steven Wood (collectively, the "Requisitioning Shareholders"), have withdrawn the requisition for the Meeting.

For further information, please contact counsel to the Requisitioning Shareholders: Payton Holliss, +1 (403) 261-9430, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP