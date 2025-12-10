RepTrak Launches Compass, Setting a New Course for Reputation Intelligence

The dynamic combination of an intuitive technology platform coupled with expert advice helps leaders gain a competitive advantage through board-ready insights.

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The RepTrak Company, a global leader in reputation intelligence, this week launched The RepTrak Compass, a next-generation platform designed to help leaders steer corporate reputation with always-on data and Purposeful AI.

The official launch follows a preview earlier this year and introduces new capabilities including Purposeful AI to reveal what is impacting reputation and where organizations should focus, representing a fundamental tech-enabled breakthrough in reputation intelligence.

RepTrak marked this milestone with live events on December 9th across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, where corporate leaders experienced how the platform provides continuous insights into the key drivers that influence reputation. The sessions highlighted how Compass unifies global data, captures behavioral signals, and leverages AI powered diagnostics to deliver a 360-degree view for the C-Suite in terms of how stakeholder perceptions-- from customers and employees, to investors, regulators, influencers, and even AI-generated impressions-- shape global reputation.

"Over twenty years ago, RepTrak didn't just launch a company, we created a category," said Mark Sonders, Chief Executive Officer & Board Chair of RepTrak. "Compass builds on that legacy by giving reputation clarity and structure, while helping leaders act faster and with greater precision. In a world where information moves at an unprecedented speed, reputation needs to be actively managed and guided by always-on data."

With the launch comes new perspective in The RepTrak Compass: Seven Drivers the C-Suite Can Use to Navigate Reputation report, which evaluates the most important drivers impacting reputation in 2025. These insights showcases how reputation was shaped by key happenings this year including the Nestle (NESN) CEO misconduct scandal, Target's (TGT) DEI backlash and rollback of LGBT themed products, Apple's (AAPL) successful iPhone 17 launch, the leadership misdemeanours of Elon Musk impacting Tesla (TSLA), Google's (GOOG) release of its Gemini AI model, Microsoft's (MSFT) growth momentum powered by its Copilot AI platform, and Walmart's (WMT) changing fortunes due to an elevated commitment to workplace culture.

The motivation behind Compass was inspired by a reputation landscape that is increasingly shaped by both human and digital market forces. Compass addresses this reality by introducing how crafted and spontaneous narratives, including those generated by artificial intelligence, both influence, as well as mold perceptions. Underscored by an approach that prioritizes accuracy, expertise and measured impact, RepTrak's unique AI as a Stakeholder diagnostic approach reveals how AI driven narratives affect reputation.

"AI is already strengthening our insights and will continue to expand the platform's impact," said Sonders. "Our commitment is simple. We will purposefully leverage AI only when it is accurate, meaningful, and capable of elevating decisions--rather than just creating noise."

As organizations continue to face rising expectations and rapid shifts in stakeholder perceptions, Compass highlights what is influencing reputation, where it's heading and what actions will have the greatest significance.

"Reputation is not a soft metric. It's a leading indicator of growth, risk, and resilience," said Chip Garate, Chief Product and Technology Officer at RepTrak. "Compass provides business leaders with the easily accessible, configurable board-ready intelligence they need, to move from merely reporting reputation to actually steering it."

RepTrak Compass brings new rigor and focus to reputation management at a time when the stakes have never been higher.

The RepTrak Company is the world's premier provider of reputation data and insights, helping businesses harness reputation intelligence to secure competitive advantage. RepTrak's predictive insights help businesses safeguard value, improve ROI, and enhance their societal impact. Combining advanced metrics with dedicated reputation advisors, RepTrak delivers actionable analyses that align business goals with stakeholder sentiment across global markets and diverse industries. Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database, gathering over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.reptrak.com.

