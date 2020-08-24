Reps AAA Hockey Club Names Colin Chaulk General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Reps AAA Hockey Club of the Greater Toronto Hockey League is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colin Chaulk as General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations effective immediately.

Colin was most recently the Assistant Head Coach of the Belleville Senators, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, responsible for individual skill development for the Senators' NHL draft picks and top prospects. Under Colin's skill development influence and oversight the Senators called up 11 players to the NHL in the 2019-2020 season, the most in franchise history, and finished in 1st place in the North Division of the AHL after finishing in 5th place in the prior season. For four seasons prior to joining the Senators, Colin was the Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations of the Brampton Beast of the East Coast Hockey League. The 2016-17 campaign was the most successful in Brampton Beast history and saw the club string together an impressive record of 40-24-8. During his tenure with the Beast, the club sent multiple players to the AHL and NHL. Prior to his time in Brampton, Colin served as the Assistant Coach of the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL for two seasons.

Colin's mind for the game, veteran experience and determination to win made him successful in his professional playing career spanning 15 years with stops in the AHL, IHL, ECHL, UHL, OHL and the Elite League in Italy. During his professional playing career Colin amassed over 1,000 points, was a UHL All-Star four times and was selected as the UHL's "Best Defensive Forward" three times. Known as one of the greatest players in Fort Wayne Komets history, Colin captained the Komets to five league championships, ranks third on the Komets all-time with 684 regular season points, second with 102 playoff points and first with 99 playoff games. His #91 was retired by the Komets in a ceremony honouring his career in 2017.

"Having started my playing career in the GTHL, I'm thrilled to be going back to my roots," stated Colin. "With the support of the Reps organization, I have the opportunity to apply the extensive experience and knowledge I have gained throughout my professional playing and coaching career to establishing an eight year development program (U10 - U18) that will provide for the progression of a player's skills through consistent and continuous feedback with accountability to an overall development plan. We will embrace a culture of inclusion and diversity and seek to create a safe environment for kids to learn not just how to be compete but also the skills required to be respectful, contributing members of society in their adult years."

