REPROCELL Signs Agreement to Prospectively Collect Samples for IFF's Microbiome Study

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- REPROCELL and IFF have entered into a clinical services agreement where in, REPROCELL will provide various types of samples for the study titled "Isolation and Characterization of Multiple Microbial Species from Diverse Healthy Adults (IsoMic)". The participants in the study will include donors of various ethnicities. Participant numbers are limited to a maximum of 10 from each of five ethnic group. In this study REPROCELL will first screen the donors and select the healthy donors that meet the study criteria such as BMI, healthy dietary intake profile, and between 18 to 50 years of age. Required samples from the donors meeting the criteria will be collected and provided to the scientists at IFF for microbiome analysis. The objectives of this study are to characterize the microbiome profile of this diverse cohort of healthy individuals from various sample types and to isolate microbial strains for possible future development as next generation probiotics.

"This study will help us strengthen our capabilities in microbiome research and our understanding of a healthy human microbiome profile," said Ritesh Kumar, Ph.D., Research Investigator, IFF. "REPROCELL is pleased to be participating in this exciting prospective collection for IFF under our strict IRB and informed consent processes," said Rama Modali, CEO, REPROCELL.