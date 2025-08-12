REPRESENTATIVE OF FORMER MEMBERS OF BC TREE FRUITS COOPERATIVE APPOINTED BY BC COURT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 31, 2025, Steve Day was appointed to represent former voting members of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative (the "Former Members") and Nathanson, Schachter & Thompson LLP was appointed as counsel for the Former Members in British Columbia Supreme Court File No. S-245481, commenced on August 13, 2024, under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36. A copy of the order appointing Nathanson, Schachter & Thompson LLP as representative counsel may be found on the court-appointed monitor's website: https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/bctreefruits

SOURCE Nathanson, Schachter & Thompson LLP

Peter Reardon, Nathanson Schachter & Thompson LLP, Email: [email protected]