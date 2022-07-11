Report: Québec businesses view future risk in a unique way compared to the rest of Canada

Drawing on interviews conducted with 1,500 Canadian businesses of all types and sizes, the report showed that the top risk concern of Québec business leaders was business interruption related to environmental risks and natural catastrophes like floods and extreme weather.

By contrast, climate or environmental concerns did not make the top 5 list of concerns among all Canadian business leaders in the polling research, which were:

Public health events Cyber security and cyber incidents The health and mental wellbeing of employees Shortage of skilled workforce Business interruption, including disruptions in supply chain

While business interruption risks ranked No. 5 on the Canadian list, it was ranked the No. 1 concern of Québec business leaders.

Jason Storah , CEO of Aviva Canada says:

"Climate and environmental concerns identified by Quebec business leaders should be a top risk concern in my view. While the insights contained in this report suggest there is enormous resilience among Québec businesses and their leaders, we live in an unpredictable and increasingly risky world. We believe that gathering data is the first step to understanding the risks around us and helping Québec businesses to become more resilient. We need to be able to see beyond the next curve in the road and identify future risks before they're already upon us - because we know they're coming."

