OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the first annual report issued by the Intelligence Commissioner, the Honourable Jean-Pierre Plouffe, was tabled in the House of Commons.

The Intelligence Commissioner's mandate is set out in the Intelligence Commissioner Act. The Intelligence Commissioner reviews the conclusions of either the Minister of National Defence or the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and where applicable the Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to determine whether they are reasonable. These conclusions are the basis on which certain authorizations are issued or determinations are made in relation to some activities conducted by either the Communications Security Establishment or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

"It is an honour and privilege to serve Canada in this new review function of a quasi-judicial nature," Commissioner Plouffe stated, adding "I encourage Canadians to read this report to learn more about my office's ongoing efforts to contribute directly to the strengthening of Canada's national security through enhanced accountability and greater transparency."

The annual report is available on the Office of the Intelligence Commissioner's website: https://www.canada.ca/en/intelligence-commissioner.html.

