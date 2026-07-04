REPORT OF ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF FINLAY MINERALS LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Ilona Lindsay ("Lindsay") reports that through the exercise of stock options on July 3, 2026 (the "Option Exercise"), she has acquired 700,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") at a price of $0.14 per share.

Immediately prior to the Option Exercise, (i) Lindsay had beneficial ownership of 14,204,999 Common Shares, representing 8.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) assuming the exercise in full of convertible securities of the Company held beneficially by Lindsay, Lindsay had deemed beneficial ownership of 16,204,999 Common Shares representing 9.43% of the deemed issued and outstanding Common Shares. The 16,204,999 Common Shares held by Lindsay, together with the 11,145,500 Common Shares owned by a deemed joint actor under applicable securities legislation, totalled 27,350,499 Common Shares representing 15.91% of the deemed issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the Option Exercise, (i) Lindsay had beneficial ownership of 14,904,999 Common Shares, representing 8.74% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) assuming the exercise in full of convertible securities of the Company held beneficially by Lindsay, Lindsay had deemed beneficial ownership of 16,204,999 Common Shares representing 9.43% of the deemed issued and outstanding Common Shares, a decrease of 0.97% of Lindsay's previously reported deemed beneficial shareholding percentage of 10.40%. The 16,204,999 Common Shares, together with the 11,145,500 Common Shares owned by a deemed joint actor under applicable securities legislation, totalled 27,350,499 Common Shares representing 15.91% of the deemed issued and outstanding Common Shares, a decrease of 2.26% from the previously reported aggregate beneficial shareholdings of 18.17% due to dilution from the Company's 2025 financings.

Lindsay acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Lindsay may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

A copy of the related early warning report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or from the Company at (604) 684-3099.

"Ilona Lindsay"

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ILONA LINDSAY

SOURCE Ilona B. Lindsay

Ilona Lindsay, 604-983-0202