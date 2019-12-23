RepliCel Announces its Incoming Board of Directors

Successful Annual General Meeting Confirms Director Slate for 2020

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: REPCF) (TSXV: RP) (FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, is pleased to announce the election and appointment of its incoming Board of Directors.

At the Company's annual general meeting held December 18, 2019, the nominated slate of directors was successfully elected by the Company's shareholders. The re-elected directors are David Hall, Peter Lowry, Andrew Schutte, Peter Lewis, Larissa Huang, and Lee Buckler. Chairman David Hall also announced at the meeting the Board's intention to increase the number of directors to seven and immediately appoint Zhan (Gavin) Ye to the Board which is now in-process.

"As RepliCel expands the development of its products internationally with a particular focus on Asia, we anticipate Mr. Ye will be a valuable addition to RepliCel's Board of Directors," stated RepliCel's Board Chairman, David Hall. "Gavin has deep cross-border experience between Canada and Hong Kong, China, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan, which we anticipate will play an instrumental role in RepliCel's business activities in Asia both with our existing partners and new partnerships being explored."

"I am pleased the shareholders have endorsed our director slate and, by proxy, our go-forward strategy as expressed in my recent update," stated RepliCel CEO, R. Lee Buckler. "While annual general meetings are often not granted much significance, we considered this meeting, in particular, to be a critical endorsement of our strategic plan particularly by our major shareholders including our strategic partner in China, YOFOTO (China) Health. We look forward to great things coming out of our collaboration in Greater China in the coming year including market launch of our dermal injector in Hong Kong and approval to launch clinical trials of our skin and tendon products in China."

About Zhan (Gavin) Ye

Gavin has a Bachelor's of Science from the Technical University of Delft (The Netherlands) and a Bachelor's of Science for the University of Victoria (Canada). His Canadian work experience since 2011 has taken him through positions in Calgary (Alberta), Saskatoon (Saskatchewan), and Victoria (British Columbia) in the financial services sector, the commodity exchange industry, and most recently in international product development and brand building driven by deep data analytics.

About RepliCel Life Sciences

RepliCel is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies for aesthetic and orthopedic conditions affecting what the Company believes is approximately one in three people in industrialized nations, including aging/sun-damaged skin, pattern baldness, and chronic tendon degeneration. These conditions, often associated with aging, are caused by a deficit of healthy cells required for normal tissue healing and function. These cell therapy product candidates are based on RepliCel's innovative technology, utilizing cell populations isolated from a patient's healthy hair follicles.

The Company's product pipeline is comprised of RCT-01 for tendon repair, RCS-01 for skin rejuvenation, and RCH-01 for hair restoration. RCH-01 is exclusively licensed in Asia to Shiseido Company. RepliCel and Shiseido are currently co-developing the product in Japan. RepliCel maintains the rights to RCH-01 for the rest of the world. RCT-01 and RCS-01 are exclusively licensed in Greater China to YOFOTO (China) Health Company. RepliCel and YOFOTO are currently co-developing these products in China. RepliCel maintains the rights to these products outside of Greater China.

RepliCel has also developed a proprietary injection device, RCI-02, and related consumables, which is expected to improve the administration of its cell therapy products and certain other injectables. YOFOTO has exclusively licensed the commercial rights for the RCI-02 device and consumables in Greater China for dermatology applications and is expected to first launch the product in Hong Kong upon it being CE marked. Please visit www.replicel.com for additional information.

