Replenish Nutrients Announces 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

OKOTOKS, AB, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its 2025 second quarter financial results and business update.

Business Update and Outlook

The second quarter of 2025 saw improvements in revenue, gross profit, gross profit percentage, funds used in operations and adjusted EBITDA on the back of higher sales volumes, stronger pricing spreads and lower selling, general and administration expense compared to the same 3-month period in the prior year. The Company is well poised to continue these positive trends in the coming quarters as the Company completes commissioning at the Beiseker facility and moves into its busiest sales period of the year late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

The Beiseker facility is currently producing high-quality granulated fertilizer, which is expected to be sold at 30%+ gross margin this fall season. The remaining commissioning activities relate to increasing the throughput rate to the full 2,000 metric tonnes per month through a combination of final equipment installations, key process improvements and additional labour shifts to run the facility closer to a 24-hour basis.

On the financing front, the Company closed the previously announced debt and equity financings for a total of approximately $5.6 million to support the final upgrades and commissioning of the Beiseker granulation facility as well as the settlement of approximately $0.6 million of trade payables, with approximately $1.4 million of this financing having closed in the first quarter and the remaining $4.2 million having closed in the second quarter of 2025. See the Liquidity and Capital Resources section of the MD&A and Note 10 to the interim consolidated financial statements for further details. Overall, these financings demonstrate confidence in the Company's diligent development of a robust business model around an innovative regenerative fertilizer product in an emerging and fast-growing market in regenerative and sustainable agriculture. On the DeBolt project, the Company's ERA grant continues to be available once the remaining debt and equity financing is secured.

Business Development Initiatives

The Company has also been in discussions with certain counterparties to develop a pelletized version of its patented and proprietary fertilizer as well as a potential licensing deals to distribute the Company's granulated and pelletized products. While these discussions are not yet finalized, the Company anticipates announcing further updates on these discussions in the coming weeks and months as formal agreements are put in place. The Company expects these final agreements will not result in any significant capital outlays and will provide meaningful incremental margins and cash flows to the Company within the next year.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Revenues increased $0.6 million and decreased $0.3 million for the 3 and 6 months ended compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase for the 3 months is due to higher sales volumes and improved pricing spreads. The decrease for the 6 months is due to slightly lower average pricing partially offset by higher sales volumes.

and decreased for the 3 and 6 months ended compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase for the 3 months is due to higher sales volumes and improved pricing spreads. The decrease for the 6 months is due to slightly lower average pricing partially offset by higher sales volumes. Gross profit decreased $0.1 million and gross profit percentage increased 6 percentage points and 1 percentage point for the 3 and 6 months compared to the same periods in the prior year. The decreased gross profit is due to lower average pricing while the increased gross profit percentage is due to improved pricing spreads from lower average input costs.

and gross profit percentage increased 6 percentage points and 1 percentage point for the 3 and 6 months compared to the same periods in the prior year. The decreased gross profit is due to lower average pricing while the increased gross profit percentage is due to improved pricing spreads from lower average input costs. Net loss was flat and decreased $0.4 million for the 3 and 6 months compared to the same periods in the prior year. The improvement is largely due to improved pricing spreads and lower selling, general and administration expense compared to the prior year.

for the 3 and 6 months compared to the same periods in the prior year. The improvement is largely due to improved pricing spreads and lower selling, general and administration expense compared to the prior year. Cash flows from operating activities decreased $1.1 million and $0.8 million for the 3 and 6 months compared to the same periods in the prior year. The decrease was due to increased use of cash for working capital purposes, partially offset by higher cash flows from operating activities of $0.4 million and $0.7 million , respectively.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF). To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.

Replenish Nutrients Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF).

