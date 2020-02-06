Reonomy Announces Exclusive Data Partnership with Infogroup to Expand the Reach of its Property Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Reonomy, the leading provider of property intelligence, today announced a partnership with the leading data and data-driven marketing solutions provider, Infogroup. This exclusive partnership will add attributes from over 315 million individuals and 24 million businesses nationwide to Reonomy's existing database of commercial properties. By bolstering the breadth of data coverage for professionals in the commercial real estate industry, this partnership allows Reonomy to empower its customers to make better informed decisions more quickly and efficiently, so they can win more business.

"Competition in the commercial real estate industry is at an all-time high," said Rich Sarkis, CEO and Co-founder of Reonomy. "By marrying our data with Infogroup's rich consumer and business insights, our clients can now spend less time searching for accurate information and more time focusing on growing their bottom line."

Reonomy's platform leverages machine learning to organize and cleanse the fragmented universe of commercial real estate data. By doing so, the platform offers users a holistic view of any given commercial property's sales and debt history, record of ownership, tenant information, property details and more. By adding Infogroup to its growing list of data partners, Reonomy continues to improve the company-level and demographic data it offers its users.

"It's no secret that in today's world, access to quality data improves business functions and decisions across all verticals," said Andrew Bloom, Chief Commercial Officer at Infogroup. "In partnering with Reonomy, we are joining forces as data powerhouses to connect dots for the end-user and enable better decision-making."

Reonomy's roster of data partners allows the company to build unique products that fuel its intelligence platform with information pulled from the most trusted sources of property, company and consumer data. By providing users with the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate data set in the CRE market today, Reonomy has become essential for success within the industry.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a $60 million Series D financing round, which brings the company's total funding to $128 million. This partnership is yet another example of Reonomy's commitment to providing users with the most inclusive CRE industry data set on the market. The company looks forward to continuing to use the recent funds to double-down on innovative partnerships, product expansions and internal resources.

For more information on Reonomy's full offerings, visit www.reonomy.com .

About Reonomy

Reonomy leverages big data, partnerships, and machine learning to connect the fragmented, disparate world of commercial real estate. By providing unparalleled access to property intelligence, Reonomy products empower individuals, teams and companies to unlock insights and discover new opportunities. Founded in 2013, Reonomy is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit https://www.reonomy.com or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third-party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com .

