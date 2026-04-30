RentCafe Launches ChatGPT App, Bringing Conversational Apartment Search to Renters

Finding an apartment has traditionally meant juggling multiple websites, filters, and tabs. The RentCafe app in ChatGPT changes that by bringing everything into one place. Renters can describe what they're looking for, whether it's a pet-friendly apartment near downtown Austin, a spacious two-bedroom in a quiet neighborhood in Seattle under $2,000, or a studio near work available next month, and instantly receive matching listings complete with real-time pricing, photos, floor plans, and amenities.

An interactive map gives renters a visual overview of what's available and where, with follow-up questions available at any point to narrow down results or expand their search. When they're ready, they can request a tour or contact the property directly, all without leaving the chat.

What Sets It Apart

Beyond standard apartment search, the app surfaces two features that give renters an edge:

Rent Specials: Limited-time offers, such as a free month's rent or waived move-in fees, are highlighted as soon as they become available, ensuring renters can easily access current savings. A dedicated filter also enables users to search specifically for these promotions.

Limited-time offers, such as a free month's rent or waived move-in fees, are highlighted as soon as they become available, ensuring renters can easily access current savings. A dedicated filter also enables users to search specifically for these promotions. Ratings from residents: Listings include property ratings submitted by verified residents, offering an authentic and reliable snapshot of the living experience at each location.

"Our goal has always been to simplify the renting journey," said Esther Bonardi, VP of Marketing at RentCafe. "With our app in ChatGPT, renters can move from search to decision more quickly, with access to accurate listings, resident insights and the latest offers, all through a natural, conversational experience."

The ChatGPT app extends the same natural search experience recently introduced on RentCafe.com, where renters can already find apartments by describing what they want in plain English. This is just the beginning of how RentCafe is reimagining the renting lifestyle for a more convenient, renter-first future.

How to Get Started

Renters can open ChatGPT, browse the Apps section, find and connect RentCafe to begin searching. The app stays connected across sessions, so users can pick up their search right where they left off.

Full details on how to connect and use the app are available at https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/renting/rentcafe-app-in-chatgpt/

About RentCafe

RentCafe is the only fully integrated renting platform that supports renters at every stage. It helps them search and find apartments that match their preferences, apply, and sign their lease online. It guides them through the move-in process. After they move in, they can manage their rental in one place, from setting up utilities to paying rent and submitting maintenance requests. Residents can also earn rewards benefits along the way.

RentCafe is part of Yardi Systems, a U.S.-based real estate technology company founded in 1984. Because many properties on RentCafe run on Yardi's property management software, listing data flows directly from the source, keeping availability, pricing, and unit details accurate and up to date.

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SOURCE RentCafe

Media Contact: For more information about the RentCafe App in ChatGPT, contact [email protected].