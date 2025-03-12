News provided byGovernment of Canada
Mar 12, 2025, 11:45 ET
VICTORIA, BC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments announced an enhancement to the Canada-British Columbia Housing Benefit (CBCHB) that will provide additional support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The federal government is investing nearly $37 million over four years with the Province of B.C. providing an equal cost match.
This enhancement will help survivors of gender-based violence, including women and children and 2SLGBTQI+ people transition to secure and maintain rental housing in the private market. The benefit is expected to support nearly 1,700 individuals or households during the critical time of vulnerability and need experienced by those leaving violence, experiencing homelessness or with severe core housing need. This recognizes that individuals exiting violence may be experiencing financial abuse or face barriers to accessing other types of benefits because of complex family situations.
Funding will be provided directly to qualifying households by BC Housing, identified through referrals from non-profit housing providers, agencies and organizations that work with those who are leaving gender-based violence or applicants who have applied to BC Housing's Registry. The benefit amount is $600 on average per month per household, and determined based on income, family size and the rent the household pays in the private market, which is subject to program maximums based on household size.
The CBCHB for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence will follow the same terms and conditions as the existing CBCHB. While this federal BCCHB funding is specifically for survivors of gender-based violence, B.C., like other provinces and territories that have partnered with the federal government to deliver the program, will have the flexibility to use their cost-matching to support ending gender-based violence or other priorities and programs to assist this vulnerable population with direct-to-household affordability assistance.
"Ensuring survivors have access to safe, affordable housing is key to breaking the cycle of violence. This investment will provide nearly 1,700 families affected by gender-based violence with a place to call home. By offering stability, it empowers survivors to rebuild their lives free from fear." – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra
"Access to housing and supports is vital for the safety and wellbeing of everyone, especially survivors of gender-based violence. The new rent assistance will provide critical financial relief, helping people cover their monthly rent and maintain housing. By easing the burden of rent, we help provide people the stability they need, enabling communities to thrive and get stronger." The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs
"Supporting survivors of gender-based violence, including women, children and 2SLGBTQIA+ people experiencing or at risk of violence, is a priority of the provincial government. This investment in rent assistance provides much-needed support for people affected by violence and those struggling to secure housing, aiding them as they take their next steps toward safety and stability. Through this, we help strengthen the foundation for healthier and more resilient communities in B.C." - Jennifer Blatherwick, BC Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity
