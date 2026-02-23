Renoworks Software Inc. Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Andrew Choi as a Director

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (OTC: ROWKF) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), an industry leader in visualization, design, and lead-generation technology for the building products sector, announces the appointment of Andrew Choi to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Choi is a seasoned technology investor and capital markets professional with deep expertise in software, emerging technologies, and growth-stage companies. He brings extensive experience in evaluating, investing in, and advising technology businesses across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on scalable SaaS platforms and data-driven enterprises.

Throughout his career, Mr. Choi has demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. He previously worked at Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., a global investment management firm overseeing billions in assets for institutional and high-net-worth clients. At Burgundy, Mr. Choi focused on analyzing and evaluating high-quality growth businesses across global markets, developing deep expertise in capital allocation discipline, long-term value creation, and the assessment of scalable, technology-enabled platforms.

In addition to his experience as an investor, he is highly attuned to modern software architectures, AI-driven platforms, and the strategic levers required to build durable competitive advantages in technology-enabled businesses. His unique blend of institutional investment experience, financial acumen, and technical insight positions him well to support Renoworks as the Company continues to expand its AI-powered product suite, proprietary data assets, and recurring revenue model

Renoworks is currently focused on accelerating adoption of its LeadPOD, AI powered design, enhanced analytics and PRO solutions, while further scaling its enterprise platform across manufacturers, distributors, contractors, and retailers. Mr. Choi's background in technology investing and software strategy will strengthen the Company's ability to evaluate capital allocation opportunities, strategic partnerships, and long-term platform development.

Mr. Choi commented, "Renoworks has built a differentiated technology platform at the intersection of AI, visualization, and the building products industry. The Company is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing digitization of home improvement and construction workflows. I am excited to join the Board and support management in scaling the platform, deepening enterprise relationships, and driving long-term shareholder value."

"Andrew brings a rare combination of capital markets experience and deep knowledge of the technology and software ecosystem," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "As we continue to position Renoworks as a data-driven, AI-powered platform for the building products industry, his perspective as both an investor and a technology-focused strategist will be invaluable. On behalf of the Company, I want to welcome Andrew, and we look forward to his contributions as we execute on our growth strategy and expand our recurring revenue base."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API.

For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

