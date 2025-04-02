Renowned winemaker Gérard Bertrand unveils his latest book, Multidimensional Wine, available beginning April 2.

A Unique and Authentic Perspective

Multidimensional Wine is far from a technical guide to winemaking it's a personal odyssey, a fusion of expertise and sensory experience, with each page resonating like a note in a symphony Bertrand shares the secrets of his craft with remarkable honesty, reflecting on biodiversity, biodynamic viticulture, and the role of wine in contemporary society. His narrative captures the true essence of his work and his lifelong passion for wine.

The Art of Blending, A Multidimensional Approach

In Multidimensional Wine blending is elevated to an art form, serving as a profound metaphor for life and creation Gérard Bertrand likens the art of blending to ascending Everest, underscoring the complexity and magnificence of the process His evocative descriptions reveal his approach to selecting and harmonizing grape varieties, creating blends that unlock aromas and flavors that embody the unique essence of each vintage Each blend is a deep dive into the terroir, a celebration of teamwork in pursuit of perfect balance where every decision is rooted in expertise and a deep respect for nature.

About the author, Gérard Bertrand

Gérard Bertrand is a renowned winemaker committed to viticulture in harmony with nature. Over the past 35 years, he has transformed his family vineyard in the south of France into a global benchmark for excellence and biodynamics, elevating the wines of his region to rank among the world's finest. Gérard Bertrand is also the author of two previous books: Wine, Moon and Stars and Nature at Heart.

About Origine Nature

Origine Nature, part of the Gérard Bertrand group, is a publishing house dedicated to works on wine, gastronomy, Mediterranean culture, and southern terroir cuisine Multidimensional Wine is the first book of many, with future publications to come.

For more information: https://academieduvinlibrary.com/products/multidimensional-wine

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652072/Book_Gerard_Bertrand.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652071/GERARD_BERTRAND_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SPH Gérard Bertrand

Laura Coulon - +33 (0) 4 68 45 57 65