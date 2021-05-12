Renowned Trading Platform Coinrise Launches New, Improved Website

REGINA, SK, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- The cryptocurrency market is constantly breaking records and reaching all-time highs. Subsequently, leading digital investment firm Coinrise has announced that it is launching its brand-new website, constructed after months of maintenance and upgrading. The new website is on air as of today and is accessible globally.

All of Coinrise's features can now be reached via this link , and entering the old website's address will also redirect clients. Among the new features installed are a dynamic cryptocurrency rate chart, a news blog frequently updated by the company's expert brokers, an interactive contact center, and more. However, the biggest modification that needs to be mentioned is the improvement of the company's proprietary trading platform, which now meets the highest standards in terms of speed and encryption.

"We were seeing demands for our online trading services rise in the past year, with the growing popularity of cryptocurrency assets," said Coinrise's spokesperson Don Lehman, "and it was clear to us that we need to upgrade our infrastructure in order to meet this demand without compromising the characteristics which make us favorable in the eyes of traders. This is what our commitment to our clients is all about, and it's why they trust us with their funds."

Staying one step ahead of the game

While many online trading brands still adhere to 'traditional' investment venues solely, Coinrise has been one of the first to broadly explore the cryptocurrency sphere. With the help of the company's analysts and professionals, it has managed to compose a diverse list of popular and promising cryptocurrencies, while avoiding bubble coins. The company's platform now puts a great emphasis on order execution speed, allowing traders to seize opportunities in rising and falling rates of all cryptocurrencies available.

This is not the first time Coinrise has performed such maintenance work. The company makes it a habit to embed the most recent technologies in its interface every few months. However, due to the exponential rise in the value of cryptocurrencies in the past year and due to the rising interest in services offered by Coinrise, this project's dimensions have surpassed all previous maintenance measures taken by the brand.

"We've been putting a lot of time, money and energy into the new website, and we hope our traders are going to like it," summed up Lehman, and added that "there are plenty more benefits to come for our loyal traders."

About Coinrise

With over 15 years of experience as an investment firm, Coinrise has become a leading name in the online cryptocurrency brokerage industry. Traders depositing funds with this company can select from a variety of six different account types , suited to different budgets, strategies and trading goals. All transactions made by traders comply with international regulations, including anti money laundering legislation. Support is granted on a 24/7 basis to all traders, regardless of account size, via phone, email, live chat, direct messaging, email, and even WhatsApp. Expect many more exciting announcements from Coinrise in the upcoming months.

