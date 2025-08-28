Renowned Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Ted James, Joins Perimeter as Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO and DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Ted James, MD, MHCM, FACS, to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer ("CMO").

In this fractional role, Dr. James will bring his clinical and leadership experience to help Perimeter strengthen its medical strategy and accelerate adoption of its technology. His perspective as a cancer surgeon and health system executive, combined with his experience in healthcare innovation, will support the company's growth as it advances toward commercialization.

Dr. James recently became System Physician Executive of the Endeavor Health Cancer Institute after serving as Chief of Breast Surgical Oncology and Director of the Breast Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), where he oversaw the growth of a nationally accredited multidisciplinary breast program and developed an NIH-funded research portfolio. He was also Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Surgery at BIDMC and an Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. Dr. James received his medical degree from Drexel University, completed his surgical residency at NYU (North Shore–Long Island Jewish), and trained in surgical oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He also holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. James said, "It is a privilege to join Perimeter at such a pivotal time. I have spent much of my career working on ways to improve breast cancer surgery, and margin assessment has always been a challenging problem to solve. What excites me about Perimeter is the chance to put a practical tool in the hands of surgeons that can make a real difference in the operating room. I am looking forward to helping the team bring this technology to the patients who need it."

"Dr. James brings a unique combination of clinical experience, research leadership, and insight into how care is delivered," said Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise will be invaluable as we work to demonstrate the medical and practical value of our next-generation, AI-enabled Perimeter B-Series and advance it toward FDA approval."

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that has recently been evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures .

