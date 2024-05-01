RENI - Resilient Energy Inc. Announces Major Breakthrough: Recent Acquisition, Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc., Secures Order for Cutting-Edge Aerial Surveillance System

Challenger Aerospace and Defense, Inc. sets its sights on the global airborne surveillance market, estimated to reach a staggering USD 9.2 billion by 2033, with a keen focus on commercial, military, and government sectors.

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an inaugural order received by its recently acquired powerhouse, Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc ("CADI"). RENI anticipates immediate revenues of approximately $552,000, bolstered by the received purchase orders. This milestone marks RENI's bold entry into the dynamic global airborne surveillance market, which is expected to grow to over $9.2 billion by 2033.

This initial customer purchase includes the recently launched MMS 8000. A ruggedized aero-computer for austere environments, offers robust IO, centralized sensor management, and x86-based high-performance computing with GPU acceleration for demanding defense and commercial applications.

CADI management anticipates a surge in purchase orders in the upcoming weeks for its groundbreaking solution. The MMS8000 is poised to be deployed on rotary wing aircraft, serving as the cornerstone for surveillance operations catering to law enforcement and aerospace clientele alike.

In the near future, RENI's management foresees an important surge in sales, propelled by its order financing facility and the imminent expansion of CADI's manufacturing facilities in Florida. Its clientele includes private and commercial operators, government agencies and national defense departments.

The airborne surveillance market has surged due to escalating local and global security concerns, border threats, and territorial disputes, necessitating instantaneous situational awareness. CADI's aero-computer systems accelerate data processing, refine target identification, and deliver actionable intelligence in real time. Emerging trends include swarming drones for collective surveillance, satellite-based systems for expansive coverage, and integration of unmanned aerial vehicles into existing manned platforms, elevating overall capabilities.

Mr. Jon Bianco, CEO of Resilient Energy, Inc., hailed the recent influx of orders, stating, "Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. sets the bar high, and we eagerly rise to the challenge. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for us and our stakeholders. From blueprint to bird's-eye view, our systems redefine possibility, delivering unparalleled quality and meeting industry demands with unwavering precision."

The global airborne surveillance market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

About Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) (www.resilientenergyinc.com) operates as an independent energy company with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of North American conventional oil and gas properties. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio by acquiring businesses in manufacturing, technology, and other sectors to diversify its revenue streams, and leverage management's 30 years of experience, and reduce reliance on the volatile oil and gas markets. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.

About Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc.

Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (CADI) is in Reno, Nevada, and was established in 2009. Challenger Aerospace is a conglomerate of multiple companies focused on providing the best unmanned systems to our customers. These currently include Aero Computers, Challenger Precision Machine, Challenger Mission Systems, Challenger Flight Systems, Challenger Training and Support, Challenger Aerospace: Dragon Works Team, Challenger Marine Systems, and Challenger Ground Systems. All these companies serve a myriad of customers from their state-of-the-art facilities in the United States. Challenger serves a global consumer base consisting of private and commercial operators, government agencies, and national defense departments.

Contact Information:

Marc Pindus

President - Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI)

Phone: 713-742-2702

Web: https://resilientenergyinc.com/

Email: [email protected]

For additional media and information, please follow us on:

Twitter / X

YouTube

TikTok

LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and Resilient Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402514/Resilient_Energy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Resilient Energy, Inc.