Renegotiation of the collective agreement: Raglan Mine requests an independent mediator

LAVAL, QC, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Raglan Mine, a Glencore company, has asked the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity to appoint an independent mediator to facilitate discussions at the negotiation table with United Steelworkers Union, Local 9499. This request follows a vote by union members in favour of a strike mandate.

Faced with an impasse in negotiations, Raglan Mine hopes that the appointment of a mediator will make it possible to quickly reach an agreement that is beneficial and equitable for all its workers to avoid a labour dispute.

This request for conciliation with the Ministry of Labour is in addition to the efforts made to reach a negotiated settlement. Three weeks ago, Raglan Mine tabled a comprehensive offer that would place its employees among the highest paid in the mining industry.

"We are convinced that by continuing discussions, by listening, by showing consideration and respect, it will be possible to reach an agreement that takes into account employees' demands, as well as the cyclical nature of the price of nickel," says Pierre Barrette, vice-president of Raglan Mine.

It is the employer's responsibility to ensure that collective agreements are negotiated in a way that preserves jobs in the long term. They must allow employees to benefit from a robust market, just as they must ensure the sustainability of the organization's business model when markets are weaker.

"For more than 25 years, we have been collaborating with our employees, their families, our Inuit partners, and a multitude of economic actors to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Nunavik and Quebec," says Mr. Barrette. "We intend to write the next 25 years of our story with all our employees."

It is in this spirit that Raglan Mine wishes to continue negotiations as quickly as possible.

www.glencore.ca/raglan

www.glencore.com

Notes for Editors

Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property stretches 70 kilometres from east to west, with a series of high-grade ore deposits scattered along its length, primarily nickel and copper.

With the establishment of the Raglan Agreement in 1995, a historic agreement with the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Raglan Mine is a pioneer in the industry. Raglan Mine employs more than 1,200 people, 20% of whom are from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $690 million to Quebec's GDP, including $147 million from its suppliers. On average, more than 2,700 jobs are supported annually. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 70% of its goods and services suppliers situated in the province.

Raglan Mine aspires to be a model company in the mining industry by promoting the development of its human resources, demonstrating fairness towards its multicultural workforce, and acting with respect for the communities and the environment. Raglan Mine is committed to a safe, productive, healthy, and stable work environment for years to come.

Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 145,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

www.facebook.com/raglanmine

www.facebook.com/Glencore

www.flickr.com/photos/glencore

www.instagram.com/glencoreplc

www.linkedin.com/company/8518

www.slideshare.net/glencore

www.twitter.com/glencore

www.youtube.com/glencorevideos

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

SOURCE RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company

For further information: Media: Amélie Rouleau, t: +1 514-701-2215, [email protected]