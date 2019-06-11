Renaissance Announces Strategic Investment by Pierre Lassonde

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) is pleased to announce that it has issued to a company wholly-owned by Pierre Lassonde 10 million common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.20 per Share for proceeds to the Company of C$2 million (the "Investment").

The proceeds from the Investment will be used to acquire additional oil and gas rights in Mexico, fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

The Investment is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on October 11, 2019, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Renaissance continues to make progress on its journey to become a major Mexican energy producer.

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.

Per:

Craig Steinke

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the final acceptance of the Investment by the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Investment. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the business of the Company, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, and delay, inability to complete a financing or failure to receive regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Renaissance Oil Corp.

For further information: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 604-536-3637; Kevin J. Smith, VP, Business Development, Tel: 403-200-9047

Related Links

www.renaissanceoil.com

