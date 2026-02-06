Remsoft Acquires INFLOR, Expanding Global Forest Intelligence Platform

Acquisition adds leading Forest Management System and strengthens end-to-end visibility across the forestry value chain

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Remsoft, a global leader in Forest Intelligence solutions, has acquired INFLOR (inflor.com), specialists in forest management systems (FMS) with over 20 years of experience and trusted by forestry organizations, landowners, and investors in South America, North America, and Europe.

The acquisition advances Remsoft's vision of a connected, cloud-based Forestry Intelligence Platform that brings together data, planning, optimization, and operational execution to power smarter decisions across the global forestry value chain. By bringing INFLOR into its portfolio, Remsoft adds a proven, enterprise-grade FMS and provides INFLOR with access to Remsoft's global brand, scale, and customer base, accelerating its expansion across North America, Europe, and Australasia.

INFLOR helps forestry organizations manage their forestry supply chain including forest assets, inventories, silviculture, certifications, and compliance with clarity and confidence. Together with Remsoft's planning, optimization, and analytics, customers will get a more complete view of their forest operations, from inventories and management plans to forecasting and strategy.

"INFLOR is a natural fit for Remsoft," said Kevin Lim, CEO of Remsoft. "Their FMS is widely trusted for managing forest assets and compliance. By bringing INFLOR into Remsoft, we're strengthening the foundation of our Forest Intelligence Platform and helping customers better connect forest management data with planning, decision-making, and stewardship."

Together, Remsoft and INFLOR will give customers a single source of truth across the forestry value chain. Their combined platform will help forestry organizations be more transparent, improve certification and compliance reporting, and better align sustainable forest management with business goals.

INFLOR's strong presence in Brazil and broader South America supports Remsoft's continued global expansion, while Remsoft's established footprint in South America, North America, Europe and Australasia creates new growth opportunities for the company and its customers.

"In Brazil, Remsoft already has a strong market presence and established operations. The acquisition of INFLOR is a unique opportunity that supports our growth and brings added value to our customers across South America," said Franc Roxo, General Director of Remsoft Ltda., Remsoft's subsidiary in Brazil.

"Joining Remsoft is an exciting next chapter for INFLOR," said Carlos Albuquerque, CEO of INFLOR. "Our focus has always been on delivering a reliable, modern FMS that organizations can trust. Becoming part of Remsoft allows us to scale that mission globally and connect forest management data with advanced planning and intelligence to help customers meet today's operational, investment, and sustainability challenges."

The acquisition builds on Remsoft's growth strategy, supported by Banneker Partners, to expand its Forest Intelligence Platform through targeted investments in complementary technologies and global expertise.

"INFLOR strengthens Remsoft at the core of forest management and asset intelligence," said Steven Ballantyne, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners. "Together, they offer global forestry organizations a complete, enterprise-ready forest intelligence solution."

About Remsoft

Remsoft provides intelligent planning software for the forestry value chain. Combining advanced analytics with decades of industry expertise, Remsoft helps organizations plan with precision, act with confidence, and adapt to change. With Remsoft, every decision is powered by intelligence--supporting sustainable growth in an evolving world.

Learn more: https://www.remsoft.com

About INFLOR

INFLOR delivers a modern Forest Management System that enables forestry organizations to manage forest assets, silviculture, inventories, certifications, and compliance with clarity and control. Trusted by customers across South America and Europe, INFLOR helps organizations turn forest data into actionable insight.

Learn more: https://inflor.com

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and growing enterprise software businesses. They focus on sustainable value through best practices, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions--supporting founders and management teams in enhancing customer value. For more information, visit https://www.bannekerpartners.com.

SOURCE Remsoft Inc.

Media Contact: Anna Edwards, [email protected]