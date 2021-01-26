Remote Year Is Back With New Programs and Ready For Your First Trip

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Remote Year is releasing its first travel programs designed for remote workers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In March 2020, Remote Year had to pause all of its programs. Over the last few months, the organization has joined forces with Selina and comes back to market as a trusted community-based travel brand with a fresh perspective and incredible new experiences.

Launched in 2014, Remote Year is a pioneer of the remote work movement. Today, remote work is the new normal - the world is embracing it at a scale never seen before. Being the trusted and experienced platform that enabled thousands of professionals to seamlessly travel and work remotely for the last six years, Remote Year is the perfect brand to help freelancers, employees, and organizations operate remotely while being productive and part of a like-minded community.

In 2021, Remote Year will continue to offer its legacy Work & Travel programs (1, 4, and 12-month programs available). The company is also excited to announce two new products: Retreats : 1-2 week programs that allow travelers to get away for a week to an inspiring setting to renew, relax, and reset, and an exciting range of Learn & Travel programs for the first time.

Remote Year has teamed up with the University of California - Irvine to develop and deliver a Global Leadership Certificate program to remote workers. In addition, Remote Year plans to launch more programs with partners, such as Entrepreneurship Accelerators, MBA's, and Coding Bootcamps.

The new products are aimed at individuals, employees, and students who want to enjoy intentional learning alongside life-changing experiences. These new experiences are also directly targeting companies that are navigating the challenges of migrating to a remote workforce. Remote Year's unique global platform helps companies enhance their recruitment, retention, continuous learning & development, and benefits programs.

For those looking for a comfortable way to take that first trip since the pandemic began, check out Remote Year's latest programs. To ensure travelers feel comfortable and safe, Remote Year has developed a set of COVID-19 policies, including access to the International SOS health and safety platform for all travelers, outdoor programming and experiences, as well as our new flexible booking terms & conditions.

Finally, Remote Year announces that Shaun Prime, formerly the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at Selina, will be joining the Remote Year team as CEO. "I have long admired the Remote Year brand and team and am excited to join forces with them. Our renewed mission to become the most trusted platform for remote working and learning globally comes at such a pivotal moment for the world when connections matter more than ever. As travel resumes, I'm inspired by the role Remote Year plays in facilitating even more connections and life-changing experiences through our community-based travel platform," said Shaun Prime, CEO of Remote Year. Sam Pessin, Co-Founder of Remote Year, will take on the President's role, overseeing the company's growth strategy and commercial direction.

www.remoteyear.com

ABOUT REMOTE YEAR

Remote Year is a community-based travel platform with programs designed for Remote Workers and Learners. Programs range from 1 week to 1 year and travel across Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Each program has a fixed community the whole time and includes accommodations, workspace, experiences, travel between cities, and staff. Visit www.remoteyear.com for more information.

