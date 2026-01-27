RemitBee Launches Free Tax Filing to Combat "Tax Gap" Affecting Millions of Newcomers in Canada

With immigrants paying up to $400 for simple returns, RemitBee's new free service aims to put up to $50M back into the pockets of Canadian taxpayers.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - RemitBee, a Toronto-based financial super-app serving over 300,000 Canadians and businesses, launches free personal tax filing in partnership with CloudTax.

An estimated 3 million Canadians do not file taxes each year, with recent immigrants, particularly from South Asia, among the highest non-filers, according to Statistics Canada. This group also represents RemitBee's largest customer base.

Amid rising living costs, the free tax filing service offers crucial relief for new Canadians navigating Canada's tax system in a second language. Many newcomers currently pay between $50 and $400 to third-party preparers for tax returns that are not complicated.

By removing tax filing costs, RemitBee estimates the potential to contribute up to $50 million in savings for users on its platform, while also significantly improving tax compliance rates within newcomer communities.

Failure to file taxes often means newcomers miss out on essential support, including the GST/HST credit, Canada Child Benefit, Canada Workers Benefit, and provincial credits like the Ontario Trillium Benefit. These programs are designed to help Canadians integrate financially.

"Our users already trust us to send money to family abroad - often thousands of dollars at a time," said Maksym Vakhriv, VP of Product at RemitBee. "Helping them access benefits, refunds, and greater financial stability through tax filing is a natural extension of that trust."

"CloudTax provides the CRA-certified tax filing infrastructure behind this experience," said Nimalan Balachandran, Founder and CEO of CloudTax. "By embedding our technology into RemitBee's platform, users can file taxes confidently within an app they already trust."

About RemitBee

Founded in 2015, RemitBee is a fintech company built to serve newcomers with affordable cross-border financial services. The FINTRAC-regulated platform supports Canadians with international money transfers, currency exchange, travel eSIMs, and mobile top-ups. RemitBee facilitates remittances with transparent pricing across more than 100 countries.

About CloudTax

CloudTax is a Canadian tax technology company providing CRA-certified tax filing infrastructure for financial institutions, fintechs, and digital brands. As Canada's only embedded tax filing solution, it enables secure, compliant tax filing within partner products while operating the underlying tax engine and workflows.

SOURCE Cloud Tax

Media Contact: Arani Tharmalingam, HBSc., BEd., COO, CloudTax, [email protected]; Maksym Vakhriv, VP of Product, RemitBee, [email protected], (647) 689-2323 ext 5080