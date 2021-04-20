Reminder: Think Research to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2021

Conference brings together leading Canadian healthcare companies for an audience of international investors

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, announced it is presenting at the annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, an internationally recognized event that features approximately 60 of Canada's premier publicly-traded and venture-backed private companies.

As a leading Canadian digital health software company, Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal will present on the company's performance and vision for an audience of investors on April 21, 2021.

"This conference is a great opportunity for investors around the world to get an introduction to our story and the exciting and industry-disrupting work Think is doing," said Aggarwal. "Our products are already used by some 300,000 clinicians in seven countries and are fundamentally changing the way healthcare professionals deliver care — distilling and digitizing clinical research to avoid medical errors and reduce waste in healthcare spending. We are a fast growing company , and we're just getting started."

Details of the virtual presentation are as follows:

Date: April 21, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m EST

Link: https://www.bloomburton.com/conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. The conference is taking place virtually on April 20 and 21, 2021.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Genevieve Tomney, VP, Communications, Think Research, Direct: 416.460.5784, [email protected]

