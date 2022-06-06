Reminder of Public Hearings on the Proposed Federal Electoral Map for British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia is set to hold public hearings on the new federal electoral map that it recently proposed.

The Commission makes final decisions about where the electoral boundaries will be located after these public consultations, which give the public and members of Parliament an opportunity to express their views and participate in the process.

Everyone is invited to attend the hearings. Those wishing to make a representation at a hearing are requested to send the Commission written notice no later than one week before the hearing at which they wish to make the representation

Public Hearings

Meet the Commission to discuss its proposal at these places and times:

Location Place of Hearing Date of Hearing Time of Hearing Courtenay Crown Isle Resort 399 Clubhouse Drive Monday, June 6, 2022 7:00 p.m. Nanaimo Coast Bastion Hotel 11 Bastion Street Tuesday, June 7, 2022 7:00 p.m. Victoria The Victoria

Conference Centre 720 Douglas Street Wednesday, June 8, 2022 7:00 p.m. Delta (Tsawwassen) Coast Tsawwassen Inn 1665 56 Street Thursday, June 9, 2022 7:00 p.m. Penticton Penticton Trade and

Convention Centre 273 Power Street Monday, June 13, 2022 7:00 p.m. Kelowna Best Western Plus 2402 Highway 97 North Tuesday, June 14, 2022 7:00 p.m. Vernon Okanagan Regional

Library 2800 30th Avenue Wednesday, June 15, 2022 1:00 p.m. Salmon Arm Prestige Harbourfront

Resort 251 Harbourfront Drive Wednesday, June 15, 2022 7:00 p.m. Kamloops Coast Kamloops Hotel

& Conference Centre 1250 Rogers Way Thursday, June 16, 2022 7:00 p.m. Cranbrook Heritage Inn Hotel &

Convention Centre 803 Cranbrook Street

North Monday, June 20, 2022 7:00 p.m. Prince George Coast Prince George

Hotel 770 Brunswick Street Wednesday, June 22, 2022 7:00 p.m. West Vancouver West Vancouver

Memorial Library 1950 Marine Drive Thursday, June 23, 2022 5:30 p.m. North Vancouver Pinnacle Hotel 138 Victory Ship Way Monday, June 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. Burnaby Holiday Inn Express

Metrotown 4405 Central Boulevard Tuesday, June 28, 2022 7:00 p.m.

If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300

Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

For further information: Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]