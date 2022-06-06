Reminder of Public Hearings on the Proposed Federal Electoral Map for British Columbia
Jun 06, 2022, 18:39 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia is set to hold public hearings on the new federal electoral map that it recently proposed.
The Commission makes final decisions about where the electoral boundaries will be located after these public consultations, which give the public and members of Parliament an opportunity to express their views and participate in the process.
Everyone is invited to attend the hearings. Those wishing to make a representation at a hearing are requested to send the Commission written notice no later than one week before the hearing at which they wish to make the representation
Meet the Commission to discuss its proposal at these places and times:
|
Location
|
Place of Hearing
|
Date of Hearing
|
Time of Hearing
|
Courtenay
|
Crown Isle Resort
399 Clubhouse Drive
|
Monday, June 6, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Nanaimo
|
Coast Bastion Hotel
11 Bastion Street
|
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Victoria
|
The Victoria
720 Douglas Street
|
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Delta (Tsawwassen)
|
Coast Tsawwassen Inn
1665 56 Street
|
Thursday, June 9, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Penticton
|
Penticton Trade and
273 Power Street
|
Monday, June 13, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Kelowna
|
Best Western Plus
2402 Highway 97 North
|
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Vernon
|
Okanagan Regional
2800 30th Avenue
|
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Salmon Arm
|
Prestige Harbourfront
251 Harbourfront Drive
|
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Kamloops
|
Coast Kamloops Hotel
1250 Rogers Way
|
Thursday, June 16, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Cranbrook
|
Heritage Inn Hotel &
803 Cranbrook Street
|
Monday, June 20, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Prince George
|
Coast Prince George
770 Brunswick Street
|
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
West Vancouver
|
West Vancouver
1950 Marine Drive
|
Thursday, June 23, 2022
|
5:30 p.m.
|
North Vancouver
|
Pinnacle Hotel
138 Victory Ship Way
|
Monday, June 27, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Burnaby
|
Holiday Inn Express
4405 Central Boulevard
|
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
|
7:00 p.m.
If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.
