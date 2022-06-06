Reminder of Public Hearings on the Proposed Federal Electoral Map for British Columbia

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Jun 06, 2022, 18:39 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia is set to hold public hearings on the new federal electoral map that it recently proposed.

The Commission makes final decisions about where the electoral boundaries will be located after these public consultations, which give the public and members of Parliament an opportunity to express their views and participate in the process.

Everyone is invited to attend the hearings. Those wishing to make a representation at a hearing are requested to send the Commission written notice no later than one week before the hearing at which they wish to make the representation

Public Hearings

Meet the Commission to discuss its proposal at these places and times:

Location

Place of Hearing

Date of Hearing

Time of Hearing

Courtenay

Crown Isle Resort

399 Clubhouse Drive

Monday, June 6, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Nanaimo

Coast Bastion Hotel

11 Bastion Street

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Victoria

The Victoria
Conference Centre

720 Douglas Street

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Delta (Tsawwassen)

Coast Tsawwassen Inn

1665 56 Street

Thursday, June 9, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Penticton

Penticton Trade and
Convention Centre

273 Power Street

Monday, June 13, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Kelowna

Best Western Plus

2402 Highway 97 North

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Vernon

Okanagan Regional
Library

2800 30th Avenue

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

1:00 p.m.

Salmon Arm

Prestige Harbourfront
Resort

251 Harbourfront Drive

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Kamloops

Coast Kamloops Hotel
& Conference Centre

1250 Rogers Way

Thursday, June 16, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Cranbrook

Heritage Inn Hotel &
Convention Centre

803 Cranbrook Street
North

Monday, June 20, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Prince George

Coast Prince George
Hotel

770 Brunswick Street

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

7:00 p.m.

West Vancouver

West Vancouver
Memorial Library

1950 Marine Drive

Thursday, June 23, 2022

5:30 p.m.

North Vancouver

Pinnacle Hotel

138 Victory Ship Way

Monday, June 27, 2022

7:00 p.m.

Burnaby

Holiday Inn Express
Metrotown

4405 Central Boulevard

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

7:00 p.m.

If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300
Vancouver, BC  V6E 2E9

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

For further information: Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]

