Relish Interactive Is Now Relish Studios

Big growth and new senior hire for leading Canadian content producer

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Award-winning digital studio Relish Interactive has reorganized its divisions and today announces a new name — Relish Studios.

The name change reflects the studio's ongoing evolution into a multiplatform production company and content creator. The company is now divided into three divisions — Digital, Games, and Animation.

Big Growth and New Senior Hire for Leading Canadian Content Producer. (CNW Group/Relish Studios Inc.)

"At Relish, we're focused on creating characters and experiences that educate and entertain," says Paul Pattison, Founder and CEO of Relish Studios. "Be it apps, games, animated shorts, or full-length features, what's most important is that audiences connect with a great story and have fun along the way."

"Over the years, we've helped clients solve problems in many different ways; it has led us into digital, games, and animation. We've been doing so much more than just interactive the last few years — now the new name will reflect that."

Relish Studios will continue to be led by founders Paul Pattison and Sacha Raposo. Veteran producer Luke Carroll, who started last year as SVP Animation, continues to lead the growing animation division. Joining the leadership team as VP Digital + Games is well-known EdTech entrepreneur and digital transformer, Carrie Purcell.

"I know Relish because of their highly innovative work," notes Purcell, "but I joined because of the people. This is one of the most talented, smart, and creative groups I've had the pleasure to work with and I can't wait to bring my background in XR and blockchain to immersive and interactive projects together."

Relish has been experiencing consistent growth across all its divisions, with revenues increasing an average of ~40% annually for the last four years. Pattison attributes the steady growth to building trust and long-term partnerships with clients such as 9 Story Media Group, PBS Kids, Publishers Clearing House, Salesforce, Mattel, Nickelodeon, Loblaws, and Sesame Workshop.

To learn more about all things Relish Studios, check out reli.sh .

About Relish Studios

Founded in 2007, Relish Studios is an award-winning Canadian multidisciplinary studio known for the Apple App Store hit Weirdwood Manor. The Weirdwood Universe has grown to include a hit book series, a board game, and an upcoming animated feature. Mixing storytelling and animation with technical magic, Relish creates immersive experiences for any platform. From apps and games to film and TV, we combine strategy, storytelling, and play to create products and content that matter.

SOURCE Relish Studios Inc.

For further information: PRESS CONTACT: Gregory De Rocher, 416-897-4734, [email protected]