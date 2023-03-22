Reliance Home Comfort Pledges $15,000 in Support of Water First to Mark World Water Day

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Reliance Home Comfort® (Reliance) is a leader in home services and energy efficient solutions in Canada, with over 2 million customer relationships. In celebration of World Water Day, marked annually on March 22, Reliance has pledged a $15,000 matching gift campaign to Water First. Water First is Canada's leading charitable organization dedicated to working with Indigenous communities to address local water challenges through education, training, and meaningful collaboration.

Reliance's $15,000 donation will directly support the Water First Indigenous Schools Water Program. The much-needed funds will provide hands-on opportunities for students to strengthen their understanding and relationship with the environment amongst two Indigenous communities. Reliance's support will help facilitate water science workshops, programs for student scientists in the fifth and sixth grades, and STEM-based learning tools for all school-aged students.

"At Reliance, we're privileged to give back to like-minded organizations in the communities where our customers and Team Members work and live," says Demi Tsioros, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Home Comfort. "Our ESG efforts help us focus on our responsibility to reduce our impact on the environment and promote sustainable practices that are mindful of climate change, including carbon emissions and waste reductions across our footprint. We're committed to make a positive impact on our people and our planet and we understand the importance of addressing water challenges in Indigenous communities."

Reliance has established a blueprint for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs that directly support six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Reliance's ESG blueprint and commitment to Creating a More Comfortable Tomorrow at www.reliancehomecomfort.com/esg.

"On World Water Day - and every day - we celebrate the Indigenous youth who are passionate about keeping water resources healthy," shares John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First. "The $15,000 matching gift campaign from Reliance Home Comfort will help deliver hands-on workshops that give Indigenous students the chance to explore water science and spark an interest in careers within the field."

Donations can be made directly on the Reliance Home Comfort partner page to be matched up to $15,000 by Reliance until Earth Day, marked annually on April 22nd.

About Reliance Home Comfort ®

As a leader in home services and energy efficient solutions for over 60 years, Reliance Home Comfort® (Reliance) is committed to being the Destination of Choice by delivering exceptional experiences for customers seeking comfort and Team Members seeking a rewarding, inclusive workplace. With over 2 million customer relationships, Reliance is a trusted source and has become one of Canada's largest providers of water heaters, furnaces, heat pumps, air conditioners, water purification, plumbing, protection plans, smart home, electrical, and EV chargers. Headquartered in Toronto, Reliance employs a workforce of over 2,600 Team Members across 27 branches in Canada and two locations in the United States. Recognized for the third time as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital, Reliance remains focused on sustainability, workplace safety, diversity, inclusivity and prudent governance.

For more information, please visit www.reliancehomecomfort.com.

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First)

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works in partnership with Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with 75 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and young adults to pursue careers in water science.

For more information, please visit www.waterfirst.ngo.

