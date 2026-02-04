Reliability Solutions Completes Three Strategic Acquisitions in the North American Industrial Reliability Market

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Reliability Solutions today announced the acquisition of AMRRI, LUBE-IT, and Spartakus APM.

For more than two decades, Reliability Solutions has focused on hands-on training and cultural change programs that help North American industries achieve safer operations, greater profitability, and long-term reliability.

With these acquisitions, the company broadens its ability to support industrial reliability initiatives across the full lifecycle. It sets a new standard for plant-floor performance, from frontline execution to executive-level decision-making.

"Industry challenges have evolved," said Alain Pellegrino, President of Reliability Solutions. "Customers need more than training or software alone. They want a long-term partner that can help them build and sustain reliability improvements. These acquisitions allow us to deliver exactly that."

Each organization contributes distinct and complementary capabilities:

AMRRI brings expertise in lubrication engineering, training, certification, and program development.

brings expertise in lubrication engineering, training, certification, and program development. LUBE-IT provides a widely used lubrication management software platform supporting standardized lubrication practices.

provides a widely used lubrication management software platform supporting standardized lubrication practices. Spartakus APM adds modern digital asset performance management capabilities, including asset health monitoring, preventive maintenance optimization, condition monitoring, and reliability analytics.

The combined organization supports maintenance, reliability, operations, and executive leadership teams across heavy industry, manufacturing, distribution, energy, and process industries.

There will be no immediate operational changes, and customers will continue working with the same teams, contacts, and solutions they rely on today. Over time, they will benefit from expanded capabilities, deeper expertise, and a more integrated approach to reliability improvement.

"Customers now have a single, trusted reliability partner that can support them at every stage - from building foundational skills to deploying advanced digital tools and sustaining long-term performance," added Alain Pellegrino.

The integration process will continue throughout 2026, with additional announcements planned regarding brand alignment, expanded offerings, and new office locations.

About Reliability Solutions

Founded in 2003, Reliability Solutions specializes in reliability training and cultural change programs. The company is known for its hands-on approach to Precision Maintenance, Operator Care, and Reliability Leadership, helping organizations build the skills, behaviors, and systems required to achieve safer operations, higher profitability, and sustainable reliability.

About Spartakus

Founded in 2016, Spartakus is a modern asset performance management (APM) platform designed for industrial environments. Its capabilities include asset health monitoring, PM optimization, and condition monitoring, enabling data-driven reliability decisions. Built by reliability practitioners, Spartakus helps organizations connect asset data to real operational outcomes.

About AMRRI

Founded in 2006, AMRRI specializes in lubrication and machine reliability engineering. The organization provides training and engineering services in lubrication, oil analysis, and machine reliability, supporting professionals and organizations worldwide in improving asset performance and reducing failures.

About LUBE-IT

Developed in 1984, LUBE-IT is a lubrication management software used globally to plan, schedule, and track lubrication activities. The platform helps organizations standardize best-practice lubrication programs developed by AMRRI, extend asset life, reduce downtime, and improve overall reliability through disciplined lubrication management.

For more information, visit https://reliabilitysolutions.net/

