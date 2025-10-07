Relativity's Justice for Change Program Reaches Five-Year Milestone at Relativity Fest 2025

News Summary:

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the five-year milestone of its Justice for Change program, which empowers organizations working to advance social justice. Since its launch at Relativity Fest in 2020, the program has supported more than 250 matters globally, with more than 19.2 million documents in Justice for Change workspaces and more than 90 organizations benefiting from the use of Relativity's technology to strengthen pro bono legal work. Beyond the numbers, the program's most meaningful achievements lie in the cases it has helped support and the individuals' lives it has impacted.

"When the team launched Justice for Change five years ago, they saw the potential for our technology to open doors for those who are often left behind," said Phil Saunders, CEO at Relativity. "Relativity was early in recognizing that AI and advanced legal tech solutions could, and should, be used for good. As we look ahead, we remain committed to leading the way, sustaining this momentum, and empowering our communities to drive meaningful change."

Marking five years of progress and impactful outcomes

In the hands of mission-driven teams, access to advanced legal technology has helped confront some of society's most urgent injustices, from wrongful convictions to the protection of children, the environment and fundamental human rights.

In S.J. v. Knodell, Justice for Change and the National Health Law Program assisted low-income, medically fragile children seeking access to the private duty nursing services necessary to remain with their families in the community. Prior to the National Health Law Program's acceptance into Justice for Change, the plaintiffs did not have document management software to organize and manage the evidence obtained during discovery.

"Access to Relativity was a game changer that enabled the plaintiffs to marshal evidence for expert depositions, prepare for summary judgment, and, ultimately, more effectively monitor the settlement reached after vigorous litigation," said Geron Gadd, Senior Attorney at the National Health Law Program. "The Justice for Change program is critical in opening the courthouse doors to low-income litigants with disabilities who, without access to the technological tools of modern litigation, would be substantially disadvantaged in their pursuit of justice."

The ability to manage large-scale discovery has proven essential in civil rights litigation, where complex, high-impact cases demand robust tools and resources.

"Justice for Change has made it possible for us to litigate complex cases with significant e-discovery needs," said Marc Epstein, Senior Counsel, Digital Justice Initiative at Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. "We rely on the program to bring cases challenging discrimination and harms to Black people and other people of color. It has enabled us to host hundreds of thousands of documents; efficiently collect and preserve materials from our clients, make numerous productions, and leverage cutting-edge tools to review and analyze documents in our databases. Justice for Change is an invaluable program that has had a huge impact on our work."

Justice for Change also helped the Innocence Project and its lead counsel partners at the Hawai'i Innocence Project win their client Ian Schweitzer's exoneration and freedom after 23 years of wrongful incarceration, providing essential tools to manage an enormous case file with teams working thousands of miles apart.

"Relativity tools and training saved us precious time -- time that ultimately amounted to fewer days in prison and more time as a free man for our innocent client," said Barry Scheck, Co-Founder and Special Counsel at the Innocence Project.

Honoring the momentum of Justice for Change and the mission that remains

In 2020, amid global calls for greater equity, Relativity launched Justice for Change to address a clear gap: while technology was transforming how legal work was done, many organizations fighting for justice lacked access to these tools. The program was created to remove cost as a barrier and equip under-resourced legal teams with the same powerful solutions used by law firms and corporations.

Justice for Change provides qualifying organizations with free access to RelativityOne, the company's AI-powered cloud platform designed to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, investigations, regulatory requests and data breach response. Participants are paired with a Relativity partner or law firm that hosts their data and provides project management, training and technical support.

Since then, Justice for Change has expanded its offerings to include Relativity's most advanced tools, including its generative AI suite, Relativity aiR. By equipping pro bono teams with cutting-edge AI, the program helps surface insights faster, accelerate outcomes and free up resources for mission-driven work. This reflects Relativity's belief that technology can be a force for social good -- and as impact grows, more partners are stepping up to sustain and scale the effort.

Justice for Change has significantly expanded its global footprint since 2020. The program made its way to Australia and New Zealand in 2022, followed by Canada, and then the EMEA region in 2023. What began in North America now spans multiple continents, proving that scalable, sustainable access to justice initiatives can transcend borders.

This year, Relativity began exploring other ways to increase its impact by helping pro bono legal organizations transition from paper-based systems to more efficient, digital workflows. Alongside Page One, a provider of e-discovery and litigation support services, Relativity helped Justice for Change participants start the process of digitizing decades' worth of physical case files. In one project, this assistance generated significant long-term savings for the participant, including approximately $50,000 a year in off-site storage costs.

On Oct. 9, the Relativity Innovation Awards will recognize its first winner in the Access to Justice category, which honors contributors who demonstrate how tech-enabled legal service can empower underserved communities and drive systemic change. Nominees include individuals using RelativityOne and Relativity aiR to support pro bono matters, from wrongful convictions and asylum cases to systemic discrimination and mental health advocacy.

There is still more work ahead, and the next chapter calls for a sustained commitment to building a more just society.

"The past five years have laid a strong foundation for what's possible when technology and purpose align, but we know that substantial change requires continued action from a committed community," said Johnathan Hill, Global Program Manager for Social Impact and Community Engagement Lead at Relativity. "Many organizations working on the front lines of justice continue to face barriers, whether it's limited funding, outdated systems or a lack of access to scalable technology. Justice for Change has shown that with the right team, strategic vision and a willingness to listen and adapt, commercial-grade tools can be used to serve the public good in powerful ways."

"Epiq is proud to partner with Relativity on the Justice for Change program, which is driving meaningful impact by empowering organizations that are advancing social justice," said Therese Carey, Senior Director, Global Service Directory, Epiq. "We are honored to provide organizations with technology expertise that supports these important cases."

Ahead of Pro Bono Week in the U.S. and the U.K., Relativity encourages its community to support access to justice through their own work. To learn more about getting involved in the Justice for Change program, contact [email protected].

