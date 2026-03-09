Relativity Reinforces Its Role in Legal Data Intelligence with Brand Refresh at Legalweek 2026

News Summary:

At Legalweek 2026, Relativity is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that more clearly represents the role it plays across modern legal data workflows.

Relativity has long supported a broad range of legal data needs, with non-litigation matters now accounting for more than 55 percent of the data coming into RelativityOne.

Relativity aiR for Data Breach Response is now generally available, expanding the aiR suite with workflow-driven automation purpose-built for high-stakes breach response.

CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity at Legalweek 2026. As explosive data growth, expanding use cases, and advances in AI reshape the legal industry, Relativity's brand is evolving to more accurately reflect the role it plays in helping customers and partners turn complex data into insights and action.

"For 25 years, Relativity has positively disrupted itself to stay ahead of where legal work is going. That commitment -- to being on the front foot and never on our heels -- is what made us a trailblazer in e-discovery, and what we believe positions us to lead in legal data intelligence," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "We were born in litigation, and e-discovery remains core to our DNA as our community now actively leverages RelativityOne -- the AI platform for legal data intelligence -- to support a much broader range of legal workflows. This brand refresh expands our story; it doesn't alter our foundation, and it's rooted in our customers' realities."

More than a decade ago, Relativity embedded AI into its platform and moved decisively to the cloud, and today it is bringing that same foresight to support the mounting demands of modern legal work. Legal Data Intelligence (LDI) spans litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, privacy matters, contract reviews, public records requests, data subject access requests (DSARs) and more.

With non-litigation matters now accounting for more than 55 percent of the data coming into RelativityOne, this category more accurately reflects how Relativity's community is using the platform beyond traditional e-discovery. The refreshed language and visual identity are designed to capture the meaningful expansion in usage, the types of problems customers and partners are solving, and the growth of the community. By aligning messaging with customers' and partners' real-world experiences, Relativity strengthens its role in supporting modern legal workflows.

View the brand refresh and explore the full story behind it in this blog.

Relativity aiR for Data Breach Response Now Generally Available

As part of its expanded LDI capabilities, Relativity announced the general availability of Relativity aiR for Data Breach Response. Workflow-driven automation helps organizations respond to breach incidents faster and more accurately without sacrificing defensibility. In a Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting, organizations using aiR for Data Breach Response reported up to 60 percent savings in reviewer time costs. The solution's enhanced capabilities reduce manual effort in high-stakes response workflows while supporting transparency, human oversight and compliance with regulatory and legal requirements.

Using aiR for Data Breach Response helps teams identify personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) across multiple file types, link sensitive data to potentially impacted individuals, and deduplicate results to create consolidated, reviewable profiles. Purpose-built for breach response, the solution flags anomalies and potential risks for expert validation, provides clear rationale and traceability for outputs, and streamlines the creation of affected-individual lists and notification-ready reporting as response timelines continue to tighten -- all within the secure RelativityOne offering.

Relativity aiR for Case Strategy Accelerates Case Intelligence at Scale

Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, which became generally available in January 2026, is seeing strong early adoption as legal teams look to accelerate case intelligence and narrative development. Designed to make it faster and simpler to build case strategy, the solution enables users to extract key facts automatically, visualize chronologies, accelerate deposition preparation, and generate summaries across documents, witnesses, and transcripts.

Customers have run more than 1 million documents through aiR for Case Strategy. To date, the solution has extracted more than 800,000 facts. By transforming unstructured documents into structured, reviewable facts and timelines, aiR for Case Strategy helps legal teams surface critical insights earlier, align on narrative faster, and move forward with greater speed and confidence.

Relativity aiR Transforms Document Review

Using Relativity aiR for Review and Relativity aiR for Privilege, legal teams have already made more than 240 million defensible review predictions across thousands of matters -- and with adoption increasing rapidly, this momentum marks the beginning of a broader expansion of aiR's impact in 2026. With aiR for Review, customers report reducing review time by up to 85 percent and surfacing up to 30 percent more relevant documents compared to manual review and 10-20 percent more than other traditional technology-assisted review (TAR) approaches, delivering faster, more accurate results within a single workflow. As aiR solutions for review, such as aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege, become integral to LDI work, the solutions will be included in the standard pricing and packaging for RelativityOne in April, as announced at Relativity Fest 2025.

In a recent multi-party matter, global law firm Foley & Lardner LLP leveraged aiR for Review to complete a half-million document review, completing the entire workflow -- culling, prompt iteration, validation and full-scale analysis -- in under a week. Once the initial review was complete, Foley compared issue-coded signals across outgoing and incoming productions, using aiR for Review's reasoning to identify matches, contrasts and gaps in the narrative emerging from each party's documents.

"Being able to quickly compare issue patterns across incoming and outgoing productions fundamentally changed how we viewed the facts and determined areas of focus," said Nick Cole, Director of Litigation Support at Foley & Lardner. "Without aiR for Review, that level of analysis simply wouldn't have been possible."

Relativity at Legalweek 2026

Attendees of Legalweek 2026 are encouraged to visit Relativity's community hub, RelHQ at Convene 30 Hudson Yards, for free new branded merchandise, product-focused learning labs, and opportunities to connect. Relativity will also be stationed on the conference floor at the North Javits Center, booth #501, offering hands-on demonstrations of Relativity aiR solutions.

On Wednesday, March 11, Relativity thought leaders will participate in sessions exploring the role of generative AI in legal work, including a mock argument on its use for document review and production, a discussion about the legal data challenges faced by celebrities, and an interactive prompting challenge offering practical techniques for producing accurate AI-generated content. View the Legalweek 2026 agenda for more details.

Relativity recently unveiled its fifth annual list of AI Visionaries, spotlighting the changemakers transforming how AI is understood, applied and integrated across the legal ecosystem. During Legalweek 2026, the AI Visionaries will gather at a recognition dinner dedicated to celebrating their collective impact and contributions to the industry.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

SOURCE Relativity

[email protected]