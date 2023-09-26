Relativity Honors Technology Changemakers at the 2023 Innovation Awards

Relativity's annual Innovation Awards celebrates its user community as they catalyze change within their industries

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards at the 14th annual Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards program celebrates the trailblazing individuals and teams building custom solutions, empowering people and forging new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities.

"The Innovation Awards highlight how our user community's innovative thinking drives not only Relativity forward, but the entire industry. As the strength of what any one of us can accomplish is amplified by the commitment and passion of those around us, celebrating creativity in tackling industry-wide challenges is of paramount importance," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "We're excited to congratulate and honor these Relativity customers and partners as winners this year and look forward to supporting their continued pursuit of innovation."

The winners hail from, or work directly with law firms, financial institutions and consultant management companies large and small, private and public. Through a combined voting process of judges and the community, Best Innovation: Enterprise and Solution Provider winners are selected based on how they've leveraged the Relativity application programming interfaces in creative ways to solve Relativity's customers' most unique challenges.

In addition to the six individual and two Best Innovation awards, a special award has been bestowed for the 10th anniversary year, The Spirit of Innovation. This award recognizes one individual who continuously pushes the boundaries of conventional thinking and champions new solutions through technological advancement.

"As we reach the 10th anniversary of the Innovation Awards, we have the unique opportunity to reflect on the where and why this began and the advancements made by the Relativity community, in the Relativity community and for the Relativity community," said Andrew Watts, Chief Customer Officer at Relativity. "We're thrilled to present the Spirit of Innovation Award for the 10th anniversary year and are excited to kick off the next decade of innovation and celebrate individuals who embody the very essence of thinking about and working towards the future."

The 2023 Innovation Awards winners are:

Judges selected Best Innovation Awards winners based on their ability to answer challenging problems with impactful solutions. The Spirit of Innovation award winner was selected based on their career-spanning commitment to innovating on top of the Relativity platform. The remaining six individual award winners above exemplify what it means to be a changemaker at the individual, organizational and industry levels. While the Spirit of Innovation award winner was determined by a Relativity committee, all other category winners are determined by a combination of a Relativity committee and community vote.

Relativity congratulates all submissions for the innovative work delivered this past year.

